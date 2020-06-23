BerGenBio to Present at the Upcoming Virtual European Biotech Investor Day 2020

BERGEN, Norway, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for multiple cancer indications today announces that Richard Godfrey, CEO plans to present an overview of the Company at the upcoming Virtual European Biotech Investor Day 2020 hosted by Solebury Trout, Goodwin, Deutsche Bank and Nasdaq. During the 30 minute presentation, participants will be able to submit questions electronically with answers provided at the discretion of the Company on an individual basis afterwards.
Date and time: Thursday June 25, at 1:00 p.m. EDT (7:00 p.m. CET).
View and attend the event online: www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2408/35370
The presentation will also be made available on the Company's website after the event has ended on 25 June at www.bergenbio.com/investors/presentations/
About BerGenBio ASA
BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including immune-evasive, therapy resistant cancers. The company's proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad phase II oncology clinical development programme focused on combination and single agent therapy in lung cancer, leukaemia and COVID19. A first-in-class functional blocking anti-AXL antibody, tilvestamab, is undergoing phase I clinical testing. In parallel, BerGenBio is developing companion diagnostic tests to identify patient populations most likely to benefit from bemcentinib: this is expected to facilitate more efficient registration trials supporting a precision medicine-based commercialisation strategy.
BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com
About AXL
AXL kinase is a cell membrane receptor and an essential mediator of the biological mechanisms underlying life-threatening diseases. In cancer, AXL suppresses the body's immune response to tumours and drives cancer treatment failure across many indications. AXL expression defines a very poor prognosis subgroup in most cancers. AXL inhibitors, therefore, have potential high value at the centre of cancer combination therapy, addressing significant unmet medical needs and multiple high-value market opportunities. Research has also shown that AXL mediates other aggressive diseases.
About Bemcentinib
Bemcentinib (formerly known as BGB324), is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad phase II clinical development programme. Ongoing clinical trials are investigating bemcentinib in multiple solid and haematological tumours, in combination with current and emerging therapies (including immunotherapies, targeted therapies and chemotherapy), and as a single agent. Bemcentinib targets and binds to the intracellular catalytic kinase domain of AXL receptor tyrosine kinase and inhibits its activity. Increase in AXL function has been linked to key mechanisms of drug resistance and immune escape by tumour cells, leading to aggressive metastatic cancers.
Contacts
Richard Godfrey
CEO, BerGenBio ASA
+47-917-86-304
Rune Skeie
CFO, BerGenBio ASA
rune.skeie@bergenbio.com
+47-917-86-513
International Media Relations
Mary-Jane Elliott, Chris Welsh, Lucy Featherstone, Carina Jurs
Consilium Strategic Communications
bergenbio@consilium-comms.com
+44-20-3709-5700
Media Relations in Norway
Jan Petter Stiff, Crux Advisers
stiff@crux.no
+47-995-13-891
