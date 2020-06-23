PSH has Repurchased a Total of $762 Million of PSH Public Shares Since the Launch of its First Share Repurchase Program on 2 May 2017

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced an additional share buyback program (the "Program") for $100,000,000 of PSH's outstanding Public Shares on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam. The Program will commence following the completion of the previously announced $100,000,000 share buyback program. The Program is accretive to NAV per share and will reduce PSH's capital.

As of 22 June 2020, PSH had completed 84.5% of the previously announced $100,000,000 share buyback program. PSH commenced that program on 16 April 2020 and has repurchased a total of 3,853,545 PSH Public Shares at an average price of $21.94.

Since PSH commenced its first share buyback program on 2 May 2017, PSH has repurchased a total of $762 million of PSH Public Shares, representing 47,816,431 PSH Public Shares at an average price of $15.93.

Jefferies International Limited will continue in its role as sole buyback agent for the Program which will enable the purchase of shares during closed periods. Shares repurchased by the Company will be held in Treasury.

In accordance with EU regulations, PSH advises shareholders that the number of shares to be repurchased under the Program is the maximum of $100,000,000 or 6,000,000 PSH Public Shares.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

