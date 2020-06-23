The Essential Services Commission of South Australia has approved plans to expand the Tesla big battery from 100 MW to 150 MW. From pv magazine Australia The expansion of the world's largest operating battery has been approved by the South Australian regulator, paving the way for testing to begin soon. The upgraded Hornsdale Power Reserve, also known as the Tesla big battery, is ready to assume the role of a major grid asset and make history as the first battery in the National Electricity Market (NEM) to provide both grid-scale inertia services and frequency control ancillary services (FCAS). ...

