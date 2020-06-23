Bendit Technologies Announces Senior Management Appointments

Richard Cappetta has been appointed Chairman of the Board and Yossi Mazel will be the new CEO

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendit Technologies, an industry leader in the development of steerable microcatheters, announced today that Richard Cappetta has been appointed as its Chairman of the Board. Together with this appointment, it was announced that Yossi Mazel has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Richard Cappetta most recently served as President & Chief Executive Officer of MicroVention, Inc, a TERUMO Group company and has spent the past 25 years as a senior executive in the less-invasive medical device business. "I am excited to join Bendit Technologies and contribute my extensive experience in catheter-based technologies in the interventional neuro and peripheral markets to further the success of the company," Mr Cappetta stated. "I believe the Bendit technology can make significant impact on improving procedural outcomes for interventional procedures in both the neuro and peripheral endovascular markets."

The company also announced the appointment of Yossi Mazel as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Mazel, who previously served as CEO of Orbix Medical, brings to Bendit Technologies extensive management and sales experience in the medical devices industry. He holds an undergraduate degree and an MBA from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. "Bendit's patented technology provides interventionalists with greater flexibility and accuracy in procedures requiring microcatheters. We are working with leading neuro and peripheral vascular experts in the world to provide patients with the best microcatheter delivery solutions for interventional procedures," stated Yossi Mazel."

Professor Alexander Bernstein, Director of the Pediatric Cerebrovascular Program at Mount Sinai Hospital and Bendit Technologies Board Member added, "I am looking forward to working together with Rich and Yossi as we move the company from the clinical stage towards commercialization of our innovative microcatheters."

About Bendit Technologies

Bendit Technologies is a medical device company developing breakthrough technologies for steerable microcatheters, providing surgeons with 3D-controlled bending and navigation capabilities for peripheral vascular, neurovascular and cardiology indications. The Company's patented technology reduces the complex catheterization procedure to a single step, and enables radial access to reduce patient risk. Bendit Technologies has already received FDA and CE Mark for the company's microcatheter with an indication for peripheral use.

Visit www.bendittech.com.

For more information, please contact:

Yossi Mazel

yossi@bendittech.com