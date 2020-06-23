Stockholm, 2020-06-23 09:00 CEST -- On request of AegirBio AB (publ), company registration number 559222-2953, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 26, 2020. The company has 6 700 878 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: AEGIR Maximum Number of shares to be listed 9 160 878 ISIN code: SE0014401121 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 197200 Company Registration Number: 559222-2953 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table Trading currency: SEK Equity rights Short name: AEGIR TO1 Maximum number of warrants to be listed: 2 460 000 Terms 1 TO1 entitles to 1 share Subscription period 26 June 2020 - 26 March 2021 Last trading day 24 March 2021 ISIN code: SE0014428926 Round Lot 1 Order book ID: 197305 Market segment: First North STO / 8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.