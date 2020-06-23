Longboat Clinical, a leading provider of clinical technology solutions, today announced it will expand its workforce by 20% with immediate effect to meet demand for its rapidly expanding clinical technology business.

With offices in Dublin and Limerick, Longboat develops solutions specifically designed and validated to support clinical research trial conduct and ensures that all stakeholders are virtually guided from patient recruitment through to study close-out.

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to develop and work on digital technologies that transform how clinical trials are operationalized and bring essential new treatments to market faster.

Roles are currently available in the following areas:

Software Development

Instructional Design

Clinical Trial Specialists

Quality Content Specialists

Customer Support

Graphic Design

Project Management

Account Management

Ken O'Connell, Chief Executive Officer at Longboat, commented: "We have experienced considerable growth over the last few years and there is a significant demand for the integrated clinical technology approach, quality, and innovation that we provide. We are investing heavily to expand both our product development capability and production capacity to ensure we continue to deliver for our clients, both current and new. We're looking for people with a range of skillsets to join our ambitious team."

The Longboat Platform encompasses a diverse and scalable product suite focused on streamlining clinical trial conduct and reducing the burden on all involved. Longboat is actively supporting patients and caregivers, clinical site staff, study and project teams, and clinical research associates on 160+ clinical trials across 59 countries.

Details of the positions available can be found at the dedicated Longboat Careers page, which will be updated as new roles become available https://www.longboat.com/careers.

