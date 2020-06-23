Epazz, Inc. Epazz, Inc.: Epazz DeskFlex Room Reservation Software and Desk Booking Solution Uses Bluetooth Beacons to Book Space in Offices After COVID-19 Lockdowns 23-Jun-2020 / 09:00 CET/CEST Epazz DeskFlex Room Reservation Software and Desk Booking Solution Uses Bluetooth Beacons to Book Space in Offices After COVID-19 Lockdowns DeskFlex solutions are in high demand after lockdown because they help managers limit the number of employees in an office space. CHICAGO, via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz, Inc [1]. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company's DeskFlex room reservation software [2] and desk booking solution [3] uses Bluetooth beacons' contactless reserve space in offices to help meet social distancing requirements in the workplace. DeskFlex is attracting new customers who need help getting their employees back to the office. DeskFlex solutions are in high demand after lockdown because they help managers limit the number of employees in an office space. Epazz DeskFlex's room reservation software books conference room spaces. Customers are able to select which seats in the conference room can be used and which seats cannot. Using DeskFlex's Bluetooth beacons, customers can walk into the conference call and find a space automatically reserved for them. The Bluetooth device helps trace the number of employees and their locations to enforce social distancing policies and to locate employees if someone needs them. Check out "DeskFlex Office Return," The video is available for your viewing pleasure at https://vimeo.com/420426666 [4] DeskFlex Bluetooth beacons can be attached to equipment such as laptops, projectors and televisions to track and reserve equipment. DeskFlex is adding the ability to alert cleaning staff that the equipment needs to be clean after a reservation is made. DeskFlex is signing up new customers who are creating customized social distancing plans. The company is updating its desk scheduling system to meet growing customer needs. For years, DeskFlex has been working with companies to change their offices into office hoteling spaces that allow employees to reserve a desk, private office, meeting room, conference room or parking spaces. DeskFlex provides devices that help provide accountability to prevent no-shows or double bookings, such as room displays, hot desk displays and FlexCubes, a workspace device that displays open office space. According to Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We are receiving strong interest and sales from customers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and the European Union for our DeskFlex room reservation software and desk booking solutions over the last couple of months as the COVID-19 lockdowns end around the world." About DeskFlex.com https://www.deskflex.com/Products/Room-Scheduling [2] DeskFlex [5] is a desk booking solution [3] and room reservation software [2] for conference rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, equipment, hoteling and HotDesking, which helps office managers accommodate the occasional needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX) so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration and conference room scheduling. About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com) Epazz, Inc. specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software [6] and the Provitrac applicant tracking system [7]. SAFE HARBOR This is the "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc., assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations. CONTACT: For more information, please contact Investor Relations investors@epazz.net (312) 955-8161 www.epazz.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 