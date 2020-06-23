SolarWinds to bolster its IT Operations Management portfolio in DACH

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the expansion of its ALSO Deutschland GmbH distributor relationship in the DACH region. Building on the success of its existing relationship with ALSO, in addition to distributing the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio, the company will broaden the reach of the SolarWinds IT Operations Management (ITOM) portfolio for technology professionals in the region, empowering them with the tools they need to solve today's IT challenges.

The enhancement of ALSO's offering to the channel will help its resellers provide the solutions and services to monitor, manage, and secure their applications, servers, data, infrastructure, and networks to end users across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. This will allow them to scale their business and operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. ALSO offers services at all levels of the ICT value creation and bundles them into individual service packages for their resellers.

"We have an excellent relationship with ALSO, and we're delighted to expand our partnership. Together, we believe we're ready to take the next step and introduce our ITOM solutions portfolio, enabling us to leverage ALSO's strong footprint across DACH," said Ludovic Neveu, group vice president, EMEA sales, SolarWinds.

"We are excited to add these highly complementary solutions offerings to our product portfolio and to have the opportunity to collaborate with SolarWinds. It will further broaden our collective reach across DACH channels. We believe SolarWinds ITOM solutions complement our existing IT management portfolio and strengthen our cybersecurity product offerings even more," said Marc Hoevelmann, regional lead CoC Cybersecurity, ALSO Deutschland GmbH.

The partnership will focus specifically on the SolarWinds infrastructure management and IT security product portfolio, including:

Security Event Manager (SEM)

Access Right Manager (ARM)

Network Performance Monitor (NPM)

Network Configuration Manager (NCM)

On-site customer service is provided through the ALSO Professional Service Unit in Berlin or directly through resellers.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide-regardless of type, size, or complexity-the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals-IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)-to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

2020 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

About ALSO

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 660 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 110 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 10.7 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2019. The principal shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com.

Contacts:

Evelyn Seeger

SolarWinds

Phone: +49 30 390 63 45-62

pr@solarwinds.com

Martina Eder

Archetype

Telefon: +49 89 9983 7019

solarwindsgermany@archetype.co

Beate Flamm

ALSO Group

Beate.flamm@also.com