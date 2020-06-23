SGTech Commended for its Game-changing and Sustainable Livestock Waste Management Solution, the Integrated Ecosystem Solution

The innovative technology IES improves process performance by optimizing the biokinetics of each stage of biogas production, combining Microbiome analysis with traditional operational measurements

LONDON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European livestock waste management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Israel-based Sustainable Green Technologies (SGTech) with the 2019 European Technology Innovation Award for the Integrated Ecosystem Solution (IES). The IES is a biological process combining enhanced biogas production with simultaneous removal of nutrients from livestock manure and slurry. Its patented, chemical-free waste management process enables the generation of biogas with methane content of 65%, which results in 30% higher energy than the one generated using conventional anaerobic digestion solutions.

"SGTech's process facilitates nutrient management and utilization of nitrogen:and phosphorus (up to 90% removal) from the digestate so they can be sustainably reused. Importantly, its processes comply with the regulations regarding nitrogen/phosphorus loading in arable lands," said Vijay Wilfred, research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The end products of the process are clean energy, reusable water, and a safe, solid fertilizer, which can be used for various operations in the livestock facility. The excess electricity, meanwhile, can be sold to the grid."

As phosphorus and nitrogen are vital nutrients used on a large scale for agricultural applications, the recovery of these nutrients from wastewater resources has emerged as a key strategy for sustainable management of global nutrient use. The IES also eliminates the risk of cost fluctuations by offering the possibility to reuse the solid nutrients as fertilizer and the liquid effluent to be spread directly in soils.. The IES has proven to be a complete solution for livestock farms, using a specific microbial process with no additional chemicals or treatment equipment.

The innovative approach behind SGTech's IES process allows the company to cater to a wide range of clients in the livestock sector across Israel and Europe. The optimized process design and performance demonstrated in a lab and pilot scale-up will accelerate the commercialization phase and help it realize its goal of providing customized livestock waste management solutions. The company aims to license its IES process to biogas developers so they can build and operate (BOT/BOO) facilities and provide long-term operation and maintenance services to dairy farms.

"Overall, SGTech's IES demonstrates a future-ready approach to the sustainable and safe management of livestock farming waste that will help clients save money and resources while protecting people and the planet," Wilfred said.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Sustainable Green Technologies (SGTech)

Founded in 2015, Sustainable Green Technologies (SGTech) was born out of the desire to create a more sustainable world. Specifically, SGTech has aimed to address environmental issues resulting from improper waste management in the livestock industry. Through years of Research and Development, SGTech has developed innovations in nutrient recovery, integrated biogas solutions, and water recycling.

We are now in the process of designing and building custom-made treatment plants that best suit each farms' specific needs. SGTech's patented Integrated Ecosystem Solution (IES) is an Anaerobic Digestion (AD) technology specifically designed for the treatment of livestock waste - the technology produces enriched biogas and simultaneously removes and recovers nutrients from the waste stream. The result is an end-to-end solution that improves each area of sustainable agriculture - cleaner energy, cleaner water, and cleaner soil.

