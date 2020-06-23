Cambridge Pixel's SPx AV Software Aids Rapid Development of Silent Sentinel's COVID-19 Raised Temperature Detection System

- Cambridge Pixel SPx AV software libraries used to develop new application software to process the data from Silent Sentinel's cameras for display within a security video management system (VMS)

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Pixel, a developer of radar display, tracking and recording sub-systems (www.cambridgepixel.com), announced today that Silent Sentinel, a developer of daylight and thermal imaging solutions, has used its SPx AV software in the rapid development of a COVID-19 raised temperature detection system.

Engineers at Silent Sentinel's headquarters in Stanstead Abbotts, England, needed new application software for its temperature detection system to process the data from its cameras for display within a security video management system (VMS). A quick turnaround was essential as was the track record of the supplier chosen as Silent Sentinel needed delivery of a working solution in a matter of weeks.

James Longcroft, Business Development Director, Silent Sentinel said: "Our engineers have worked with Cambridge Pixel in the past and like us, we are both SMEs, they have a reputation for being responsive, flexible and delivering on their promises. As expected, Cambridge Pixel delivered a working solution on time and to budget, and that exceeded our expectations."

Silent Sentinel's COVID-19 raised temperature detection system is based on a fusion of daylight and thermal imaging cameras to provide automatic face detection, temperature measurement and alarm reporting capabilities. Cambridge Pixel's SPx AV software libraries are integral to the new software application that interfaces to the cameras, identifies faces and then measures the skin temperature, giving an alarm if an out-of-range temperature is observed.

The system captures snapshot images from the two cameras for out-of-range temperature detection, and these images can be stored locally or delivered to a wide area control system for further review and action. The system is designed to operate with different thermal and daylight cameras, providing a flexible range of configuration options for Silent Sentinel's customer base. Optionally, the system can provide full recording of the video data and alarms for later review.

David Johnson, Cambridge Pixel's CEO said: "We are really pleased to be involved with the development of this new product to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our SPx AV library of reusable components for camera control, processing and display have enabled us to develop and deliver this customisable software solution in a very short development timeframe.

The SPx AV software is an integral part of Cambridge Pixel's SPx suite of software libraries and applications providing highly flexible, ready-to-run software products for radar scan conversion, visualisation, radar video distribution, target tracking, camera control, sensor fusion, plot extraction and clutter processing.

Cambridge Pixel's technology is used in naval, air traffic control, vessel traffic, commercial shipping, security, surveillance, and airborne radar applications. Its systems and software have been implemented in mission-critical applications with companies such as BAE Systems, Frontier Electronic Systems, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Exelis, Hanwha Systems, Kelvin Hughes, Lockheed Martin, Navtech Radar, Raytheon, Royal Thai Air Force, Saab Sensis, Sofresud and Tellumat.

For more information about SPx AV or other products from Cambridge Pixel, please visit www.cambridgepixel.com or call: +44-(0)-1763-852749 or email: enquiries@cambridgepixel.com.

Silent Sentinel (www.silentsentinel.com)

Silent Sentinel designs and manufactures industry leading surveillance platforms, targeted specifically at the homeland security sector. These platforms incorporate the latest electro optical sensors including, long-range cooled and uncooled thermal cameras, SWIR cameras, ultra low-lowlight cameras and illumination technologies. Manufactured in the UK, its cameras are designed to meet the harsh and challenging environments associated with the protection of critical infrastructure such as transport hubs, maritime security, border and perimeter security, as well military applications. The company is headquartered in Stanstead Abbotts, Hertfordshire, England.

About Cambridge Pixel (www.cambridgepixel.com)

Cambridge Pixel is an award-winning developer of sensor processing and display solutions including primary and secondary radar interfacing, processing and display components for military and commercial radar applications. It is a world-leading supplier of software-based radar tracking and scan conversion solutions through its modular SPx software, and HPx hardware product range. Based near Cambridge in the UK, the company operates worldwide through a network of agents and distributors.