As of 13 July 2020, the ICB classification of STENOCARE A/S will be changed, cf. below: Name: STENOCARE --------------------------- ISIN: DK0061078425 --------------------------- Short name: STENO --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196164 --------------------------- ICB-classification: Current ICB-classification ICB-classification as of 13 July 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Industry: Supersector: Industry: Supersector: 3000 - Consumer 3700 - Personal & 20000 - Health 2010 - Health Goods Household Goods Care Care -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=781355