WINCANTON PLC - Directorate Change

23 June 2020

WINCANTON PLC ("the Company")

Notification of change in Director's Details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Wincanton Plc announces that one of its non-executive directors, Paul Dean, who is the Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Company's Nomination committee, will retire from the board of Polypipe Group plc as a non-executive director with effect from 6 August 2020.

