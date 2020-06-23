Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.06.2020
NetCents lässt die Milliardenbombe platzen! Kurs explodiert!
WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360  
PR Newswire
23.06.2020 | 11:45
WINCANTON PLC - Directorate Change

WINCANTON PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, June 23

23 June 2020

WINCANTON PLC ("the Company")

Notification of change in Director's Details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Wincanton Plc announces that one of its non-executive directors, Paul Dean, who is the Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Company's Nomination committee, will retire from the board of Polypipe Group plc as a non-executive director with effect from 6 August 2020.

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: 01249 710 000
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000
Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

• 19,100 colleagues

• 200+ locations

• Responsible for 3,500 vehicles

• Revenue £1.1bn

• 5,500 drivers

14m sqft of warehousing space

© 2020 PR Newswire
