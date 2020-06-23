The global food flavors market is expected to grow by USD 2.75 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005078/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Flavors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets

Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the food flavors market Request free sample pages

The global food flavors market will have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts is leading to increased demand and reduced production. Hence, the prices are expected to remain elevated during the short term, thereby resulting in an improved topline growth of market players.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

https://www.technavio.com/report/food-flavors-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the premiumization in the food and beverage industry. In addition, the increasing demand for food flavors from the processed foods industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the food flavors market.

The growing health consciousness among consumers has increased the demand for premium food products with new flavors. This is encouraging players in the market to offer different varieties of premium flavors for a wide range of food products and expand their customer base. For instance, Mane, a France-based manufacturer of premium high-performing natural flavors, is offering new premium natural flavors such as Amarena, Burnt Sugar, Crema Fiorentina, and Mascarpone. Similarly, Germany-based Symrise offers a wide range of exotic and premium flavors, which are available in liquid, powder, and seasoning forms. Therefore, the ongoing premiumization in the F&B industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global food flavors market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Food Flavors Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates its business through segments such as Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The company offers natural food flavors under its portfolio, WILD Flavors.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through segments such as Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The company offers flavors for the food and beverage industry under its portfolios Divergan and omega-3.

Firmenich SA

Firmenich SA operates its business through segments such as Perfumery, Flavors, and Ingredients. The company provides a wide range of food flavors under TasteGEM portfolio for different kinds of products such as dairy, confectionery, soups, and noodles.

Givaudan SA

Givaudan SA operates its business through segments such as Fragrance and Flavour. The company produces different types of food flavors for various categories, which include sweet goods, savory, snacks, and dairy. Some of the food flavors offered by the company include citrus and vanilla.

Kerry Group Plc

Kerry Group Plc operates its business through segments such as Taste Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The company offers different varieties of flavors such as sweet flavors and their extracts, savory extracts, and distillates.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Food Flavors Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Natural flavors

Artificial flavors

Food Flavors Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Chocolate Flavor Market Global chocolate flavor market by application (food products and beverage products) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Cardamom Market Global cardamom market by application (food and beverage, medicinal uses, and other uses), product (ingredient, powder, and liquid extract), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005078/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/