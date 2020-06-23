SimulTV Explodes On The Scene With A New Action Channel

SELMA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / READY, SET, ACTION is SimulTV's answer to a new channel broadcasting a variety of quality popular full-length favorite hit movies for TV viewers of all ages.

SimulTV's exciting READY, SET, ACTION channel provides all-time favorite movie classics such as One Million Years B.C. starring Raquel Welch, Duel starring Dennis Weaver (Steven Spielberg's first movie), The Naked Spur starring Jimmy Stewart and Janet Leigh, The Man Upstairs starring Katherine Hepburn and Ryan O'Neal, Renegades starring Keifer Sutherland and Lou Diamond Phillips, Supernova starring James Spader and Angela Bassett, South Bronx Heroes starring Mario Van Peebles, Five Corners starring Jodie Foster and Tim Robbins, Dead Man's Island starring William Shatner, Barbara Eden, and Morgan Fairchild, Crime of the Century starring Stephen Rea, Isabella Rossellini, and Michael Moriarity, The Changeling starring George C. Scott and Trish Van Devere, and many more classic top-rated films and stars.

But wait! There's more! READY, SET, ACTION also proudly presents sizzling newer hit movies such as The Triangle starring Sam Neill and Eric Stoltz, Lone Rider starring Lou Diamond Phillips, Liz & Dick starring Lindsey Lohan and Grant Bowler, Journey To The Center of the Earth starring Peter Fonda and Ricky Schroder, Attila starring Gerard Butler, Tim Curry, and Powers Boothe, Icon starring Patrick Swayze, Mysterious Island starring Sir Patrick Stewart and Kyle MacLachlan, and plenty more newer top-rated stars and movies.

Steven Turner, CEO of SimulTV explains "Today's television viewers are discovering new venues to watch themed, focused programming; such as classic TV show channels, or channels about specific genres like cars, or outdoor living, or even flipping houses. Here at SimulTV we are confident that our READY, SET, ACTION channel will keep the entire family happy with quality movies; both classic films and current blockbusters".

SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner in 2011, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide with up to 4k quality. Streaming videos, thousands of movies and Videos On Demand, as well as popular channels including Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, Bloomberg News, InfoWars, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Ready Set Action, and many more.

SimulTV also offers a Set-Top Box (not required for subscription) which is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television. SimulTV apps are free in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

