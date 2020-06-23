B&H Photo Video: B&H Offers Incredible Savings During Mega Deal Zone Event

Technology News: Mega Deal Zone offers customers chance to save with hundreds of amazing deals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / B&H Photo is excited to announce the return of its Mega Deal Zone, a three-day special event featuring the absolute best deals on consumer electronics, camera gear, and so much more. Hundreds of amazing deals are available, including big savings on laptops, hard drives, photo and video gear, studio lighting, audio equipment, and a host of other items. The Mega Deal Zone includes exciting products, as well as best-selling merchandise from previous Deal Zone offerings. All deals are exclusive to B&H.

Photo & Video Deals

Photographers and videographers of all skill sets can find deals on cases, lighting equipment, tripods, gimbals, camera remotes and triggers, memory cards, and much more.

Notable deals include:

Up to $300 off select Pelican Cases

Up to $2279 off select Dracast LED Lights

Up to $600 off select Manfrotto Tripods and Accessories

Up to $150 off select Vello Remotes and Flash Triggers

Computer Deals

Find big savings on computer equipment from Apple, ASUS, Intel®, and Seagate, including exclusive deals on laptops, hard drives, RAIDs, and wireless routers. Shoppers can also save on laptop cases, power banks, computer software, and other related accessories.

Notable deals include:

$700 off 13.3" Apple MacBook Pro (Mid 2019)

$110 off ASUS Designo 27" Monitor

$85 off Intel® Core™ i5-9600K 3.7 GHz Six-Core LGA 1151 Processor

$35 off Seagate 4TB Backup Plus External Hard Drive

Audio & Entertainment Deals

Find big deals on speakers, recorders, headphones, and more.

Notable deals include:

$60 off Alesis Elevate 3 MKII Desktop Studio Monitors (Pair)

$150 off Zoom H6 6-Track Portable Recorder

Up to $25 off select Samson Headphones

Up to $95 off select NuForce Headphones and Earbuds

These are just a few of the hundreds of great deals happening right now at B&H's Mega Deal Zone. Additional savings are available for gear from every category, including video monitors, lenses, lens filters, trail cameras, binoculars, and microphones-just to name a few.

The Mega Deal Zone event runs for a limited time, from June 23 to June 25. Shop for all the incredible deals here.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for more than 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

