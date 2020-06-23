Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 22-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 270.56p

INCLUDING current year revenue 273.18p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 263.43p

INCLUDING current year revenue 266.04p