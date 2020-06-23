Polyplank AB will as from June 24, 2020, have a new industry classification. Please see details below. Instrument details: Short Name: POLY ---------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0005569290 ---------------------------- Order Book ID: 87179 ---------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 2000, Industrials ----------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700, Industrials Goods & Services ----------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB