Quebec Precious Metals Corporation Resumes Exploration on the Sakami Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:CJC)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to announce that it is has resumed exploration activities on its 100%-owned Sakami project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec. The activities include a 7,000 m diamond drilling program in the area of the La Pointe Extension discovery using one drill rig. Drilling can be performed year-round (see press releases of January 14, April 21 and June 18, 2020).

The objective is to expand the La Pointe Extension discovery, which consists of several significant drill hole intersections, including 1.15 g/t Au over 80.1 metres. The recent drilling at the La Pointe Extension discovery indicates a gold mineralized system and significant exploration potential 2 km to the southwest of the La Pointe deposit. The drilling targets are defined by spatially correlated induced polarization ("IP") and gold-arsenic soil geochemical anomalies as well as gold-bearing surface showings along a well-defined mineralized trend.

The activities during June comprise:

an IP survey to expand the known anomalies to the southwest;

capture of down-hole wall imaging data in selected drill holes to assist with the geological interpretation; and

a bathymetry survey near the shoreline of the La Pointe deposit area.

QPM has implemented a rigorous protocol to ensure the protection of all stakeholders in the region and in accordance with the INSPQ and CNESST guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's protocol has been communicated to and reviewed by the Cree Nation Government. QPM recognizes the excellent cooperation on the part of the Cree authorities to help with exploration programs during this challenging period. The Company concluded its winter program exploration programs on March 25, 2020, to respect the Government of Quebec's decree in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualified Persons

Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Jean-Sébastien Lavallée (OGQ #773), geologist, Vice-President Exploration, director and shareholder of the Company, both Qualified Persons under NI 43- 101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, have prepared and approved the technical content of this release.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to find the next gold mine in this territory.

