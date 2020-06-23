Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Notice of trading update 23-Jun-2020 / 11:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Notice of Trading update eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that it plans to issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2020 on Wednesday 22 July. For enquiries, please contact: eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive via M7 Communications LTD Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Broker Matt Goode / Hannah Boros - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: NOR TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 71534 EQS News ID: 1076829 End of Announcement EQS News Service

