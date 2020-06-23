Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to KeyScaler to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

Device Authority, a global leader in identity and access management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the availability of KeyScaler in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Device Authority customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Device Authority's KeyScaler platform solves one of the biggest challenges of IoT: onboarding devices at scale and managing the owner-controlled identities and credentials across the different services.

Device Authority continues to see an increase in the demand for security and management integrations with Microsoft Azure when customers are building and deploying their IoT strategy. As a result, Device Authority developed a suite of connectors for seamless integration with Microsoft, and now customers can benefit from consuming them from the Azure Marketplace.

KeyScaler integrates with a variety of Azure products and services, including:

Azure IoT Central

Azure Device Provisioning Service

Azure IoT Hub

Azure IoT Edge Gateway

Azure Key Vault

Microsoft Active Directory

Microsoft Active Directory Certificate Services

Azure Event Hub Data Privacy

Windows Credential Manager

The connectors provide a plethora of benefits, including enhanced security, accelerated deployment, flexible integration and extended support. Microsoft Azure customers can use KeyScaler for:

Device-bound data security, operations and automation to protect their IoT devices, applications and data through automation without human intervention for identity, authentication and data security

End-to-end data-centric security and device authentication to provide robust, scalable and easy-to-integrate end-to-end encryption and identity solutions for their devices.

GDPR and HIPAA Compliance. The Azure Event Hub Connector provides policy-based encryption of personal data.

"We are delighted to launch our KeyScaler platform on Azure Marketplace today. We have invested significantly in integrating our platform and solutions with Microsoft Azure, and now customers and partners can consume KeyScaler directly through Azure Marketplace as they develop and deploy their IoT projects," said Darron Antill, CEO of Device Authority.

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure. Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Device Authority's KeyScaler platform reach more customers and markets."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about KeyScaler at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About Device Authority

Device Authority is a global leader in identity and access management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT) and focuses on medical/healthcare, industrial, automotive and smart connected devices. Our KeyScaler platform provides trust for IoT devices and the IoT ecosystem to address the challenges of securing the Internet of Things. KeyScaler uses breakthrough technology, including Dynamic Device Key Generation (DDKG) and PKI Signature+ that delivers simplicity and trust to IoT devices. This solution delivers automated device provisioning, authentication, credential management, policy-based end-to-end data security/encryption and secure updates.

With offices in Fremont, California, and Reading, UK, Device Authority partners with the leading IoT ecosystem providers, including AWS, DigiCert, Gemalto, HID Global, Microsoft, nCipher Security, PTC, Thales, Venafi, Wipro and more. Keep updated by visiting www.deviceauthority.com, following @DeviceAuthority and subscribing to our BrightTALK channel.

