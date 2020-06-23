Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 23-Jun-2020 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 June 2020 Genel Energy plc ('the Company') 2020 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') Pursuant to the notification obligations under EU Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and Restricted Share Plan ('RSP') on 22 June 2020 to the PDMRs set out below. In addition, the Executive Directors elected to defer a proportion of their annual 2019 cash bonus into Company shares. Deferred bonus share awards were made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options, which become exercisable following the end of a three-year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the date of grant. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share award and will be transferred following the end of a three-year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. The PSP performance period will run from 3 April 2020 to 2 April 2023. RSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options and become exercisable in three tranches; 25% on 3 April 2021, 25% on 3 April 2022 and 50% on 3 April 2023. Following vesting, shares granted under the PSP and RSP are subject to the Company's retention policy under which Executive Committee members are required to retain shares for an additional two years. The PSP awards are as follows: Name No. of shares subject Total number of shares to PSP Award over which options/awards are held following notification Bill Higgs 642,042 1,783,333 Esa Ikaheimonen 534,441 2,459,486 Michael Adams 242,280 660,062 Pars Kutay 351,027 1,702,182 Paul Weir 234,926 314,102 RSP award: Name No. of shares subject to Total number of shares over RSP Award which options/awards are held following notification Paul Weir 79,176 314,102 Deferred Bonus Share awards: Name No. of shares subject Total number of shares to Deferred Bonus over which Share Award options/awards are held following notification Bill Higgs 63,436 1,783,333 Esa Ikaheimonen 153,912 2,459,486 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bill Higgs 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction i) Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan ii) Grant of nil-cost options as Deferred Bonus Share awards c) Price(s) and volumes(s) i) Nil cost 642,042 ii) Nil cost 63,436 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 705,478 Nil e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Esa Ikaheimonen 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction i) Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan ii) Grant of nil-cost options as Deferred Bonus Share awards c) Price(s) and volumes(s) i) Nil cost 534,441 ii) Nil cost 153,912 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 688,353 Nil e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Adams 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Technical Director b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 242,280 shares d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 242,280 Nil e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Pars Kutay 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Head of Government & Public Affairs b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost contingent share award under the Company's performance share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 351,027 shares d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 351,027 Nil e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

