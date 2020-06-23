Epsilogen Limited: Epsilogen to Host KOL Webinar

Epsilogen to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on IgE Antibodies to Treat Cancer

Lead therapeutic candidate MOv18 IgE is the world's first IgE drug to enter clinical trials

Live webinar and conference call on Monday June 29th @ 11am ET / 4pm BST

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Epsilogen, a global leader in the development of immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to treat cancer, announced today that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar for the investment community on its IgE platform on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11am ET (4pm BST).

Epsilogen's lead product candidate, MOv18 IgE, is in a Phase I clinical trial in folate receptor alpha positive cancer patients. This is the world's first IgE drug to enter clinical trials. Interim data show that MOv18 IgE has an acceptable safety profile and a preliminary efficacy signal was also seen. Epsilogen has also developed the IGEG™ platform of hybrid IgE/IgG antibodies which combine the functionality of IgE and IgG antibodies into a single molecule.

The webinar will feature presentations by KOLs Bristi Basu, MD, University of Cambridge, and James Spicer, MD, King's College London, who have together played a key role in advancing development of MOv18 IgE. Dr. Basu's presentation will include highlights of the interim data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of MOv18 IgE in ovarian cancer that were presented at the recent AACR Virtual Annual Meeting I.

The Epsilogen management team, led by Tim Wilson PhD, will discuss the company's proprietary IgE technology platforms and will outline plans to further develop MOv18 IgE and other therapeutic candidates.

Drs. Basu and Spicer, as well as members of the Epsilogen management team, will be available for questions are the conclusion of the call.

Bristi Basu, MD is a Cancer Research UK Consultant Medical Oncologist in Experimental Cancer Therapeutics at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (UK). She trained in Medicine at Oxford University before undertaking clinical specialty training in Medical Oncology at Cambridge. During this time, she completed a PhD in cancer cell biology and drug discovery at the University of Cambridge. She has worked with experimental cancer therapy agents in several early phase trials both at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge and at the Drug Development Unit, Royal Marsden Hospital, Surrey.

James Spicer, MD is the Professor of Experimental Cancer Medicine, King's College London, and Consultant in Medical Oncology, Guy's and St. Thomas' Hospitals London, UK. Dr Spicer is Professor of Experimental Cancer Medicine at King's College London, and Consultant in Medical Oncology at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospitals. He runs the King's Health Partners Cancer Early Phase Trials program. He is joint lead of the King's Experimental Cancer Medicine Center, funded by Cancer Research UK/National Institute for Health Research. Dr Spicer's interests include the care of patients with thoracic malignancies, including lung cancer and mesothelioma, and clinical trials in these diseases. His translational research focus is on novel treatment including immunotherapies. He is a member of CRUK's New Agents Committee and other UK national funding panels.

About Epsilogen Ltd

Epsilogen is a global leader in the development of immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to treat cancer. IgE has several key features that make it ideal for the treatment of solid tumours including greater potency, enhanced tumour access and a long tissue half-life.

The company has raised Series A finance from Epidarex Capital, ALSA Ventures and the UCL Technology Fund.

For more information, visit www.epsilogen.com.

