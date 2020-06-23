Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2020) - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQX: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its wholly owned subsidiary, Proyecto Pastos Grandes S.A. ("PPGSA"), has received a Declaracion de Impacto Ambiental (the "DIA") from the Environmental and Mining Authority in Salta Province, Argentina. The DIA represents the Environmental and Mining Authority's approval of PPGSA's Environmental Impact Assessment (the "EIA") for Construction and Operation of a 24,000 tonne per year battery grade lithium carbonate production facility at its flagship Pastos Grandes lithium carbonate project. The DIA is the main environmental approval document required for mining projects in Salta Province to both proceed to the construction stage and to operate. The Pastos Grandes Project is currently the only active pre-construction phase project in the region with this key milestone permit.

Farhad Abasov, President and CEO commented "Millennial is pleased to have received the approval for the EIA for construction and operation for our flagship Pastos Grandes Project in Salta, Argentina. This approval is an important step in securing full support from the provincial and federal governments in our path forward to bring the Pastos Grandes Project into production. The rapid approval by the Salta government reflects both the detailed and comprehensive nature of the EIA and the commitment of the government to continue supporting viable mining projects. We are pleased to have secured this approval which makes Pastos Grandes one of the most advanced lithium projects in the world. With a strong cash position we look forward to continuing to develop the Pastos Grandes Project."

The EIA, presented to the Salta Environmental and Mining Authority in June 2019, was prepared by Ausenco-Vector (Ausenco). Ausenco has extensive experience in the preparation of EIAs for the mining industry in compliance with Argentine Federal and Provincial regulations. All development work on the Company's Pastos Grandes Project is being completed in accordance with Argentine National Law No. 24.585 (Environmental Protection for Mining Activity). The EIA is based on the potential production scenario of brine extraction via pumping wells, solar pond evaporation and production of up to 25,000 tonnes per year of battery grade lithium carbonate from a centralized processing facility.

The issuance of the DIA approval confirms that the EIA is in compliance with the norms and regulations under the national and provincial mining law, and contains standard requirements to maintain the DIA approval in good standing. Most significantly, there is no adjustment to the 3% Net Smelter Return royalty (known as a "Boca de Mina") payable to the Province, as defined in the National Mining law and as specified in the fiscal stability certificate for Provincial liabilities which specifies the government royalties that are payable on any future production from the Pastos Grandes Project.

The requirements in the DIA are divided into immediate obligations, required periodic reports, safety and environmental protection measures, operational obligations, community and social obligations and general prohibitions, including typical restrictions against hunting, setting fires and normal environmental and social non-disturbance measures.

This news release has been reviewed by Iain Scarr, AIPG CPG., Chief Operating Officer of the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

To find out more about Millennial Lithium Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@millenniallithium.com.

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP.

"Farhad Abasov"

President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, changes in laws, rules and regulations in Argentina which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$, fluctuations in the market for lithium, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in Argentina and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations and intentions with respect to development of its business and of the Pastos Grandes Project may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of Covid- 19 pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions on its ability to secure further financing or funding of the Pastos Grandes Project. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58164

OTCQX