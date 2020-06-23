Mendix World: Version 2.0 Is The Ultimate Digital Conference For All Things Low-Code

First worldwide, all-digital conference brings together enterprise customers, tech leaders, and the world's premier low-code experts for a deep dive into low-code's present and future

BOSTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, today released details and opened registration for Mendix World 2.0 , expected to be the world's largest low-code event this year. More than 60 sessions, including more than 20 by customers, will cover the gamut of low-code application development topics from strategy to practical, hands-on platform training. Mendix World: Version 2.0 kicks off on Sept. 1 and is free of charge for all attendees.

The historic pandemic of 2020 has required enterprises to dramatically rethink how and where they do business. Empowering a remote workforce and accelerating digitalization of customer interaction are defining the "next normal," and will be central themes at Mendix World: Version 2.0. No technology is better positioned than low-code application development to address these new imperatives. Attendees will hear first-hand from enterprises that have successfully leveraged low-code to rapidly pivot their operations and reset their strategic technology direction.

The City of San Antonio and Kinetech, for example, created a web and mobile solution in just 14 days that made it simple and fast for residents to apply for emergency pandemic housing aid, and exponentially increased the city's ability to process those applications and distribute emergency funds. Attendees will hear the full inside story of this scenario that put the "rapid" in rapid application development.

Mendix World: Version 2.0 offers the platform overview and nuts-and-bolts skills development that will enable attendees to achieve similar results, at whatever level they approach software development - as a CIO, pro developer, IT leader, or business expert committed to digitalizing enterprise operations. All sessions are open to all attendees. The conference content supports three broad themes:

Lead the Way. These sessions will address high-level vision and strategic considerations for putting low-code at the heart of the enterprise digital transformation roadmap.

Discover What's Possible. These sessions will include first-hand accounts from customers about how they created business impact in their enterprises with low-code. These accounts will come from ConocoPhillips, the City of Rotterdam, Continental AG, CNH Industrial, Brigham Young University, Dutch business caterer Hutten, and Siemens Global Business Services.

Build the Future. Demos, step-by-step sessions, live Q&As, and presentations by Mendix R&D engineers and expert services consultants will cover a broad range of topics for developers, including data integration; building native mobile apps with React Native; creating outstanding multi-experience customer applications using mobile, chatbots, augmented reality, AI, and more; and exploring Mendix's "any and every cloud" options.

"Many enterprises are moving low-code to the center of their application development strategy, and recent events are the best case yet for adopting the Mendix low-code platform," says Mendix CEO Derek Roos. "At Mendix World, we'll demonstrate how to bring low-code into the mix with low operational risk, and how to prioritize the digitalization initiatives that are prime for low-code."

A mix of live presentations, interactive workshops, and pre-recorded sessions enable all attendees to create their own customized program. Because the sessions are available on demand, attendees are freed from the usual restrictions of conference tracks. They don't have to choose one session over another or worry that they won't get a seat. Instead, they can consume any or all content as they wish.

"It's really a front-row seat to the low-code revolution," says Johan den Haan, chief technology officer at Mendix. "Low-code from Mendix is the unifying, empowering software platform of the future that pulls everything together - legacy systems, cloud, native mobile, AI, IoT, augmented reality, and whatever you can imagine. You'll see it all at the new digital Mendix World. And if you're tech-obsessed like me, you'll want to see the nuts and bolts that make low-code work and our latest platform innovations. We'll be showing you that, too, along with some exciting pre-beta enhancements and capabilities we're working on. Bring your own popcorn, it's a lot to take in!"

Though the venue is digital, there will still be ample opportunities for personal interaction. Live Q&As, roundtables, how-to sessions, and opportunities for community interaction will be available to all attendees.

"I went to Mendix World to start us off right with the platform by learning from others with experience in it," says Paul Eden, senior director of Brigham Young University Apps. "I made connections with people and companies there that are still benefiting BYU. The announcements were also extremely helpful. From what I learned there I formulated the BYU Mendix roadmap and started the BYU Mendix deployment strategy. I'm looking forward to Mendix World 2020 for glimpses into the Mendix platform roadmap, views into how others are using Mendix, and continued interactions with others using the platform. The shift to an all-digital, remote experience will allow us to have many more people attend this year because it removes the travel-related costs from the U.S. to the Netherlands."

For more information about Mendix World 2.0, and to register for free attendance, please visit the website .

