Aben Resources Ltd: Aben Commences 2020 Field Program at Forrest Kerr Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2020))) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the planned commencement of its 2020 field program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in the Golden Triangle region of NW British Columbia. The field team will arrive to the Project in early July to begin the work program. This program will consist of mapping, prospecting, and soil and rock sampling to better define existing targets and generate new targets for a potential drill program later in the season.

Highlights for 2020 Field Work include :

Correlate and ground-truth downhole data, surface observations and geophysical signatures in the area between the mineralized corridor at South Boundary and high-grade gold mineralization at North Boundary. Drill intercepts from this area include: 1.2 g/t gold over 122.0m (FK17-05), with the best intercept returning 38.7 g/t gold over 10.0m (FK18-10).





Geological mapping and prospecting toward the north in the Boundary Valley between the high-grade North Boundary Zone and the Marcasite Gossan, which was last drill-tested prior to 2005.





Soil sampling and prospecting in the area immediately south of the South Boundary drill locations.

Proposed Exploration and Drill Targets



Forrest Kerr Project:



The Forrest Kerr Property consists of 4 separate claim blocks comprised of 56 mineral claims (23,397 ha) and is owned 100% by Aben Resources. Numerous areas of interest have been identified since Aben began systematic exploration in 2016, with a total of 70 drill holes (21,968m/72,055') completed. The Boundary Valley hosts significant surface gold mineralization and complex structural intersections, both of which are important indicators of the potential for discovery of more sub-surface high-grade gold mineralization. The initial exploration focus will be between the North and South Boundary zones, in a transitional area where the Benchlands Fault (South) coalesces with the Nelson Creek Fault Zone (North).



Historically, minimal exploration has been conducted in the 3.5km-long Boundary-Marcasite corridor to the north of the North Boundary High-grade Zone despite the presence of high-grade precious metal values on surface. And to the south, very limited surface work has been conducted south of the South Boundary mineralized corridor, although discovery potential is high as this area overlies the regional-scale Forrest Kerr Fault Zone and other associated structures.



Forrest Kerr Tenure Map



Aben Resources would also like to announce that the 2020 Communications Agreement between Aben and the Tahltan Central Government has been signed. Aben looks forward to a continuance of a positive, mutually beneficial working relationship. The Company would also like to state that it has changed the exploration plans for the 2020 season to accommodate concerns about the Coronavirus. We will be starting the season with a smaller crew to do field work first. When their program is complete and successful, we will follow up after with a drill program, that is contingent on favorable exploration results, thereby keeping the camp population to a minimum.



About Aben Resources:



Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.0 million in the Company's treasury.



For further information on Aben Resources Ltd.), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com



ABEN RESOURCES LTD.



"Jim Pettit"

______________________

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Simon Dyakowski

Aben Resources Ltd.

Strategic Advisor

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.