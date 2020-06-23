Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
NetCents lässt die Milliardenbombe platzen! Kurs explodiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KA8Z ISIN: US00191G1031 Ticker-Symbol: BK1 
Frankfurt
23.06.20
08:00 Uhr
0,915 Euro
+0,020
+2,23 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9450,97514:22
ACCESSWIRE
23.06.2020 | 14:08
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ARC Document Solutions: ARC Facilities Unveils Groundbreaking Software For Healthcare Compliance

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / ARC Facilities, the leading mobile-first platform that enables facilities teams with instant access to building information, announced the launch of ARC Compliance for the Healthcare Industry. The groundbreaking software dramatically simplifies the management of survey documentation for accreditation from The Joint Commission, one of four agencies approved by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to accredit healthcare organizations.

"Digital technology is rapidly transforming how healthcare facilities teams prepare for their compliance surveys, and ARC Compliance is leading the way with an AI-powered platform that automatically manages the Physical Environment of Care compliance documentation," said Suri Suriyakumar, CEO of ARC Facilities. "With this new module, healthcare facility professionals can rest assured knowing that all survey documents are secure, in one location, up-to-date and instantly reviewable on their mobile devices."

ARC Compliance delivers innovative features that enable healthcare facilities teams to:

  • Update all of their Compliance documentation automatically
  • Gain instant access to Compliance documents
  • Simplify the Surveyor's document review process
  • Share and update survey information with Surveyors
  • Automate alerts and notifications
  • Customize inspection schedules

To learn more about ARC Compliance, watch this 60-second overview video, and register to attend an introductory webcast as part of the product launch on Tuesday, June 30th at 10am PT.

About ARC Facilities

ARC Facilities leads the way in connecting building information on a single AI-driven platform. Our applications and services provide instant access to facility details, operating manuals, documentation for compliance audits and emergency procedures to maintain safe, comfortable spaces for tenants, and efficient and profitable operations for owners and operators. Follow ARC Facilities at www.arcfacilities.com.

CONTACT:

David Stickney
Corporate Communications
925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594839/ARC-Facilities-Unveils-Groundbreaking-Software-For-Healthcare-Compliance

ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.