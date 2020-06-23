ARC Document Solutions: ARC Facilities Unveils Groundbreaking Software For Healthcare Compliance

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / ARC Facilities, the leading mobile-first platform that enables facilities teams with instant access to building information, announced the launch of ARC Compliance for the Healthcare Industry. The groundbreaking software dramatically simplifies the management of survey documentation for accreditation from The Joint Commission, one of four agencies approved by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to accredit healthcare organizations.

"Digital technology is rapidly transforming how healthcare facilities teams prepare for their compliance surveys, and ARC Compliance is leading the way with an AI-powered platform that automatically manages the Physical Environment of Care compliance documentation," said Suri Suriyakumar, CEO of ARC Facilities. "With this new module, healthcare facility professionals can rest assured knowing that all survey documents are secure, in one location, up-to-date and instantly reviewable on their mobile devices."

ARC Compliance delivers innovative features that enable healthcare facilities teams to:

Update all of their Compliance documentation automatically

Gain instant access to Compliance documents

Simplify the Surveyor's document review process

Share and update survey information with Surveyors

Automate alerts and notifications

Customize inspection schedules

To learn more about ARC Compliance, watch this 60-second overview video, and register to attend an introductory webcast as part of the product launch on Tuesday, June 30th at 10am PT.

About ARC Facilities

ARC Facilities leads the way in connecting building information on a single AI-driven platform. Our applications and services provide instant access to facility details, operating manuals, documentation for compliance audits and emergency procedures to maintain safe, comfortable spaces for tenants, and efficient and profitable operations for owners and operators. Follow ARC Facilities at www.arcfacilities.com.

