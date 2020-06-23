Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) announces the voting results from its Annual and Special General Meeting ("AGM", the "Meeting") held on June 22, 2020 in Vancouver, BC.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the re-election of each director nominated, the ratification of the Company's stock option plan and re-pricing of certain stock options. Smythe LLP were reappointed as auditors.

Following the AGM, Aztec's Board of Directors reappointed its officers for the coming year, namely: Joey Wilkins as President and CEO, Stewart Lockwood as Secretary, and Philip Yee as Chief Financial Officer.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core assets include the prospective, district scale Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico, and the Tombstone CRD silver-lead-zinc-copper district in Arizona. The Company board and management have successful track records of value creation through discovery, development and production in the mining sector. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

