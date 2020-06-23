Simplilearn Partners With the University of Massachusetts Amherst to Bring Digital Learning Programs to Students and Alumni

- UMass Amherst Students and Alumni Gain Access to All Simplilearn Digital Economy Skills Courses

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global provider of digital skills training, today announced its partnership with the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) to provide digital and tech-based skilling programs for the students and alumni of the university. This collaboration with UMass Amherst's University Without Walls (UWW) gives UMass Amherst's students and alumni access to the complete catalog of programs offered by Simplilearn, covering a range of topics including artificial intelligence, data science, digital marketing, and many other digital economy skills.

All the programs offered by Simplilearn through this partnership are delivered via a blended learning approach that combines expert instructor-led live virtual classrooms, self-paced on-demand lessons, and integrated hands-on labs. Learners also benefit from industry-certified Capstone projects based on real-world challenges, which give them work samples for their portfolios; Independent research has shown this blended learning approach drives significantly better student outcomes than conventional e-learning. On successfully completing programs, learners receive certificates of completion from Simplilearn and related partner companies like IBM. Simplilearn's programs are fully online, so UMass Amherst students and alumni can access them from anywhere across the globe.

Commenting on the partnership with UMass Amherst, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, "With technology changing constantly, there is a greater need for companies and especially professionals to stay ahead of the curve. This process has led to building an environment of constant learning and upskilling. The alumni learning program introduced by the University of Massachusetts Amherst is a one-of-a-kind initiative, showing that learning does not stop at the university level alone. We are happy to collaborate with UMass Amherst in its commitment to building an accessible learning environment for current students and graduates alike. Through our programs, we aim to empower learners with industry-relevant skills, preparing them for jobs of the future."

"Learning doesn't end when a person receives their college degree," said John Wells, UMass Amherst senior Vice Provost for lifelong learning. "By expanding our online offerings for our students and alumni through our partnership with Simplilearn, we can provide affordable, convenient ways for them to continuously upgrade their job skills, making them even more prepared to take on the fast-paced global economy," he added.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as big data, machine learning, AI, cloud computing, digital marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than 1 million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. The company's Blended Learning curriculum combines self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com

About UMass Amherst

UMass Amherst is one of the major public research universities in America. Nestled in Amherst, Massachusetts, the campus is consistently ranked among the top public research universities in the nation, and offers a rich cultural environment in a rural setting close to major urban centers. Working with the UMass Amherst schools and colleges, University Without Walls (UWW) is a leader in online education offering degrees and certificates in a number of subject areas. The vision for UWW at UMass Amherst is to create a learning experience that supports the needs and goals of lifelong learners. UWW will expand access to education by creating high-quality, innovative pathways that meet the unique needs of future learners anytime, any place.

