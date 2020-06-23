Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.06.2020
NetCents lässt die Milliardenbombe platzen! Kurs explodiert!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2020 | 14:41
Carillon Tower Advisers' Affiliate Launches New SICAV Fund

Eagle Asset Management team seeks to deliver alpha for European and global investors through new U.S. Small Cap Strategy fund that incorporates its ESG-aware process

Luxembourg, June 23, 2020

About Eagle Asset Management

Eagle Asset Management is built on the cornerstones of intelligence, experience, and conviction, driven by research and active portfolio managers. Our long-tenured investment teams manage a diverse suite of fundamental equity and fixed income strategies designed to meet the long-term goals of institutional and individual investors. Our teams have the autonomy to pursue investment decisions guided by their individual philosophies and strategies. Visit www.eagleasset.com.

  • Fund details (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f5e81c8-7e71-4a2d-8d87-f5caadc70958)
