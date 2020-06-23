BEQUANT Exchange List NEXO Token on Digital Assets Trading Platform

NEXO ('NEXO') will be available for trading on the BEQUANT Exchange from Tuesday 23rd June 2020

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / The NEXO Token is backed by the underlying assets of Nexo's loan portfolio. The innovative model of Nexo brings the crypto community the best of both worlds - retaining 100% ownership of their digital assets while having immediate access to cash.

CEO of BEQUANT George Zarya said: "The NEXO token release is great for our traders, allowing them the ability to trade another token on our exchange. We are delighted to list another Top 100 token on our platform."

"Thanks to our partnership with BEQUANT, the NEXO token will be even more accessible to institutional investors, opening new possibilities for both Nexo and our growing client base within this segment," commented Antoni Trenchev, Nexo Co-founder and Managing Partner.

BEQUANT has made the necessary technical preparations, integrating the NEXO Token on its trading platform. BEQUANT has listed the following crosses, Nexo/Bitcoin (BTC), Nexo/Ethereum (ETH) and Nexo/Tether (USDT).

About BEQUANT:

ocated in London and Malta, BEQUANT is a one stop solution for professional digital-assets investors and institutions. Our breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody, fund administration, enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency, liquidity and direct market access.

The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

About Nexo:

Nexo is the leading regulated financial institution for digital assets. The company's mission from day 1 is to maximize the value of digital assets by offering tax-efficient 'Instant Crypto Credit Lines', high-yield 'Earn Interest' products and 'Send & Pay' capabilities for our clients, while ensuring the $100 million custodial insurance and military-grade security of the Nexo Wallet. Nexo has processed $2+ billion in 45+ fiat currencies for 750,000+ users across 200 jurisdictions.

