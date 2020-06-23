EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Obtains a Marketing Agreement to Sell COVID-19 Contact Tracing, Thermal Camera and Software and "Live Safe" Practical Solutions and Applications for all Businesses in the Province of Ontario

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to provide an update on initiatives with its partner, Bit Block Assets Ltd ("BBA"), for the Province of Ontario to trace COVID-19 carriers. BBA has entered into an agreement, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bit Block Assets LLC, with Rhymer Infrastructures and Projects Private Limited ("Rhymer").

Rhymer is a supplier of high-quality hardware and technology solutions of various capacity and specifications all over the world, including India, under the brand "Rhymer Eye" and the tag line "Live Safe". Rhymer products incorporate state of the art technology throughout the design, manufacture and quality testing processes and are designed with the needs in mind of each unique client requirement to be seamlessly implemented to integrate and operate within an existing security or monitoring system. All products are compliant with the latest WHO standards and are COVID safe. BBA, in the first 2 weeks of sales in Puerto Rico, have booked over 1 million $ of sales revenues to government and retailers.

The Rhymer system does not infringe upon an individual's privacy. All information is stored on a cloud-based system, completely encrypted and only available to the provider; no personal data is collected or stored. No one, other than the owner of the system, can access the information or data.

Products Include:

Facial Recognition, Temperature Checking, Mask Detection, Attendance and Access Control Device;

Flap Barrier with recognition camera;

Swing Barrier with recognition camera;

Fever Measurement Device with Automatically Dispensing Hands Sanitizer with an LCD Display Panel for advertisement;

X-ray cum UV Baggage Scanner and Sanitizer;

Temperature Measurement Thermal Scanner Helmets for crowd management and control;

Body Cameras with/without thermal cameras for crowd monitoring and tracing;

Bollards for Queue management;

Security Cameras for Perimeter Security solutions;

Bespoke Software Solutions for individual applications and integration; and

Access Control solutions for Border Control, Immigration, Hospitals, Hotels, Convention Centers, Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Warehouse, Police, Prison and other applications.

Malcolm Wright, Director of BBA, stated "We are pleased to extend, under the terms of our agreement with Rhymer, an exclusive dealership to EHT to complement their existing product line and assist the people and businesses of Ontario to return to commercial activities and the new normal of life with a higher degree of confidence for their health and safety".

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, stated "These are very affordable and effective products for all high and low traffic and contact areas in the Province of Ontario. We will be setting up a show room to display these products in our facility in Niagara, in the next couple of weeks, and adding this to our existing range of our medical buildings for Quarantine, each with the addition of a Negative Pressure Unit; Hospital Workers Segregated Sleeping Quarters; Mobile Lab Testing Facilities; and Mobile Doctors Examination Rooms. The need for affordable products in both large and small businesses is paramount whilst the COVID-19 virus is still a danger to us all, and the Rhymer products can be used afterwards and re-programmed for other business benefits. EHT will be putting together a sales team to market these products immediately. Please visit our website for Rhymer products, prices and to order online. www.ehthybrid.com ."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

