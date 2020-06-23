Rise in CBD and CBG's Popularity Driven By Combination of Non-psychoactive Nature and Therapeutic Properties

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis plant is made up of more than 100 unique chemical compounds, known as cannabinoids. So far, the two most common and well-known cannabinoids are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). THC adoption is being boosted by its use in the recreational market, while CBD, thanks to its non-psychoactive nature, is quickly making its way into everything from medicines to edibles to pet food, with U.S. sales of CBD expected to top $23 billion by 2023, according to THCXIndex.com. The article stated: "However, as most industry participants focus their attention on these two cannabinoids - which are here to stay - CBG is rapidly emerging as the third cannabinoid that deserves the attention of investors, especially those in the private equity space, thanks to its rising popularity." Another article from New Frontier data added: "There's no escaping it: Right now, CBD is in. Offering the medicinal appeal of cannabis without intoxicating effects, CBD is finding its way into virtually anything. Even after the buzz subsides and the conversation becomes more realistic and nuanced, the cannabinoid is likely to remain a staple of the health and wellness industry. Of course, THC is not going anywhere either, but they are only two of over 100 cannabinoids identified so far. Industry pros are starting to look to the horizon for what else the incredible plant has to offer. Mentioned in today's commentary include:Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) , Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK: RTSL), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI).

CBG (cannabigerol) is sometimes called the "mother cannabinoid" since almost all other cannabinoids start as CBG. Its acid form, CBGA, is the precursor to the three main branches of cannabinoid development. Enzymatic action determines the proportion of CBGA that will become THCA, CBDA, or CBCA before heat from ultraviolet (UV) light transforms them. Since by definition more CBG means less THC, breeders have not until very recently had much incentive to maximize CBG (with cannabinoid synthesis becoming cheaper by the minute, they might not need to). Cannabinoids tend to do a lot of the same things, but CBG appears to offer superior antibacterial, antispasmodic, and vasodilation action - potentially enough that it's worth selecting for. Could CBG supplant CBD? That is possible, but more likely it will stand alongside it in the cannabinoid medicine cabinet.

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK: RTSL)Breaking News:Rapid Therapeutic Announces Record Order for 100,000 Units of its Metered Dose Inhalers Addressing $9.3 Billion CBD Market - Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories (the "Company" or "RTSL"), a fully-reporting, early stage, emerging biotech company focused on manufacturing and marketing aerosol delivery of cannabinoids, including CBD, in the legal hemp and cannabis space using Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), announced today that RTSL received an order for a 100,000 unit wholesale order of its RxoidTM brand 5.0 mg proprietary CBD/CBG formulation which delivers a 98% bioavailable dose of CBD directly to the systemic blood stream.

Donal R. Schmidt, Jr., Esq., Chairman and CEO stated, "Our RxoidTM CBD Inhalers are currently being sold through doctors' offices and in pharmacies across the United States and we are extremely pleased about our products' acceptance throughout the medical community." Read the full Press Release and more for RTSL at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-rtsl

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, recently announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Reliva, LLC ("Reliva") a leader in the sale of hemp-derived CBD products in the United States for approximately US$40 million of Aurora common shares. The transaction also includes a potential earn-out of up to a maximum of US$45 million payable at Aurora's option in shares or cash contingent upon Reliva achieving certain financial targets over the next two years.

"We are pleased to have closed the Reliva transaction ahead of schedule. The partnership between Aurora and Reliva is expected to create a market leading international cannabinoid platform that we believe can deliver robust revenue and profitable growth," said Michael Singer, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Aurora. "I would like to officially welcome Miguel Martin and his team to Aurora, and look forward to increasing Aurora's operating scale, international reach, and product and brand diversity while in parallel, we remain focused on delivering Adjusted EBITDA profitability in Canada for the benefit of all shareholders."

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company, recently announced that the Company's Health & Wellness Innovations division has launched Neptune Halo, an electronic pulse oximeter device that is a key tool in the battle against COVID-19. According to the American Lung Association, the pulse oximeter observes a rapid measurement of oxygen saturation level in the body without using needles or taking a blood sample, which alerts users to seek medical help if their oxygen levels are too low.

In an April 24th, New York Times article, Dr. Richard Levitan, an emergency physician in Littleton, N.H, commented: "Patients with COVID-19 can experience a potentially dangerous drop in oxygen saturation without having obvious breathing problems. Without a pulse oximeter, they might never know it or get very used to how they feel, despite very low oxygen levels. By the time they go to the hospital feeling shortness of breath, their oxygen levels would have dropped significantly, and they could have very advanced COVID pneumonia."

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) recently announced its 2020 first quarter business results. "Cronos Group started 2020 energized and determined to continue to see through our core strategic initiatives to drive long-term and sustainable growth. This quarter, we moved closer to officially entering the Israeli medical cannabis market with our Cronos Israel operations preparing to sell PEACE NATURALS branded dried flower products to medical patients. The Israeli medical market is a growing channel, and we look forward to serving this market in 2020 and beyond," said Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos Group.

"Despite the challenges and uncertainty posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain agile and focused as a business. Our brand portfolio continues to launch innovative products to consumers as we adapt to an online-first distribution model in both the U.S. and Canada. We continue to reach our stakeholders and consumers through creative digital marketing. And our product innovation and R&D projects continue to progress. We believe the mission of our Company, to improve lives through cannabinoid innovation, resonates especially well during these times. We remain well-positioned and committed to generating sustainable, long-term value for shareholders and are confident 2020 will be a successful building year for Cronos Group."

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, recently announced the publication of two research studies demonstrating the safety and health benefits of PlusCBD products. Both studies were published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements. Published on May 25, 2020, "Post Marketing Safety of PlusCBD Products, a Full Spectrum Hemp Extract: A 2-Year Experience " this study adds to the growing body of literature that supports the safe use of hemp derived CBD as a dietary supplement. The data confirm a low rate of adverse effects in millions of consumers taking PlusCBD products over a two-year period. A noteworthy finding was the absence of any reports of liver toxicity, which has been described in studies using high doses of CBD as a prescription drug.

Lead author Stephen Schmitz, MD, MPH and co-founder of Supplement Safety Solutions, stated, "This is the first longitudinal study of a CBD dietary supplement being used in real-world conditions. This study represents two years of data and daily product use from millions of consumers and demonstrates that CV Sciences' products are safe and well tolerated."

