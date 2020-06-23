Challenging the status quo in enterprise software, 1E is offering its technology and professional services completely free, owning all financial risk on behalf of customers, so they can support remote working at scale and accelerate digital workplace transformation

Ripping up the traditional approach to enterprise software sales, 1E has revealed a new engagement model designed to simplify and de-risk the experience IT buyers have when procuring software.

1E is challenging the status quo of the enterprise sales model by offering its technology and professional services at $0 so companies can run its cutting-edge endpoint management tool, Tachyon, in their environment and see real impact before deciding to buy. This removes high levels of risk from the sales process and puts the responsibility with the vendor to prove the technology works beyond a demo, proof of concept or even a pilot.

If after six months value is demonstrated and Tachyon becomes an indispensable tool, 1E helps to create an active business case for an ongoing commitment that's built on real outcomes rather than conjecture. However, if customers aren't completely convinced after that period, 1E will also help remove the technology for $0, with the customer owing nothing.

"Companies are naturally concerned about choosing smaller, more nimble and innovative companies due to the perceived risks they'd take on. But our approach places the risk squarely with 1E as the supplier, which is where it should be. It's on us to show you that our tools deliver as we say they do," comments Sumir Karayi, Founder and CEO of 1E.

"The threat of a recession means we also have to innovate in the way that we do business. That's why we've taken this step to own the financial risk on behalf of our customers. Although it's tough out there right now, we've seen a substantial surge in business. This is partly through having the right product to help organizations deal with the massive increase in remote working and to help them reduce their overall IT costs, but partly because we're making it incredibly easy for people to engage with us," Karayi concludes.

Connecting enterprises to their remote workforce

The technology behind this new engagement model is 1E's Tachyon, the first endpoint management solution designed specifically to address challenges with remote working and improve the digital employee experience.

Giving IT teams total control and visibility over all remote endpoints, Tachyon offers in depth analytics to understand and improve the experience employees have with their endpoints. It delivers proactive issue identification and resolution at scale, service desk optimization with integration into ServiceNow, self-serve and self-heal capabilities, as well as real-time security and compliance monitoring and remediation. Tachyon is a vital tool in the enterprise's quest to support remote working at scale, deliver exceptional employee experiences, and transform into a truly digital workplace.

And with 1E's new engagement model, IT buyers have a much safer, simpler, and lower risk way of procuring software they need to make the digital workplace transition. It means true operational value (not just functionality) can be stress tested in real world environments to avoid software purchases turning into failed projects. It also means time to value can be accelerated because customers see ROI before any contractual obligation.

"Time and time again enterprise software projects fail to deliver against promises. So we think it's crazy people are asked to put up cash for software without being 100% confident it's the right solution to address their needs," says Sean Mee, 1E's VP of Customer Success.

"Software deals tend to be one, two, three years long. If you buy something and don't get any value from it because you didn't know enough about how it would behave in your environment, you end up spending thousands of dollars for shelfware. We're putting a stop to this with our new customer engagement model. But we can only do this because we're confident in our software and its ability to make even the most challenging promises come true for enterprises," Mee finishes.

