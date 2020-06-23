Intuitive, no-code visual editor enables drag-and-drop design functionality across entire ecommerce storefront

BigCommerce, a leading open SaaS commerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the release of Page Builder, an intuitive, drag-and-drop visual design tool that empowers merchants to quickly build differentiated shopping experiences across their online storefront.

Now natively available to BigCommerce merchants across all plan types, Page Builder simplifies a brand's ability to quickly build new and edit existing pages with drag-and-drop blocks of content called widgets-including individual products, carousels, text blocks, branded images and video, promotional banners, buy buttons, blocks of custom HTML and more.

"This year, businesses have learned firsthand the value of agility in order to quickly respond to rapidly changing market conditions or adapt to the resulting shifts in consumer shopping behavior," said Jimmy Duvall, chief product officer at BigCommerce. "Page Builder gives brands all the tools they need to build a world-class ecommerce storefront, faster. It also makes it much easier for merchants to take their business online for the first time."

BigCommerce merchants leveraging Page Builder can experience key benefits including the ability to:

Get up and running faster with drag-and-drop widgets: Design and launch your commerce site with an easy-to-use drag-and-drop solution for creating and managing page content. With Page Builder, advanced and non-technical users alike can quickly design a beautiful, custom storefront without entering a single line of code.

Personalize pages across your online storefront: Brands can change up the look and feel of their store-including the homepage, product and category pages, as well as content and cart pages-without hiring developers.

Preview before publishing and make changes on the fly: Test out new content and preview how pages will appear across different devices before publishing. Merchants can quickly make changes in real-time by accessing Page Builder directly from any live page for a more seamless storefront management experience.

Elevate your brand with the Widgets API: Developers can extend what's possible with Page Builder and create custom applications to fuel sophisticated shopping experiences using BigCommerce's Widgets API. Unlock the ability to inject custom capabilities via HTML, JavaScript and CSS to give merchants complete control over their storefronts-all without using code.

Experience-driven brands like Pro-Bolt, a UK merchant specialising in motorcycle parts, are now using Page Builder to craft immersive, customized commerce sites.

"Page Builder has enabled us to successfully launch our new website and add features in minutes, which would previously have taken hours," said Elliot Green, ecommerce manager at Pro-Bolt. "The simplicity of Page Builder means more team members can add new and exciting content across our store with ease, freeing up resources for more complex tasks."

Today's launch of Page Builder furthers BigCommerce's vision for powering lightning-fast, cross-channel commerce experiences that ignite meaningful connections with shoppers around the world.

To learn more about BigCommerce Page Builder and see its innovative functionality in-action, please visit www.bigcommerce.co.uk/pagebuilder.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service commerce platform that enables merchants to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. With a unique combination of easy-to-use, enterprise-level features and flexibility, BigCommerce powers more than 60,000 B2B and direct-to-consumer online stores across 120 countries including Fortune 1000 brands like Avery Dennison, Ben Jerry's, Bliss, Burrow, Skullcandy, Sony and Woolrich. Visit www.bigcommerce.com for more information.

BigCommerce is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

