Hand Sanitizers Offer Peace of Mind in an Increasingly Connected World

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under current conditions, many companies in various industries have had to find a niche from which to benefit. In fact, social distancing and disinfecting have become elevated to necessities in several industries, which previously may not have had strong growth prospects. For example, health technology device companies are benefiting from testing kits and other devices necessary to treat or diagnose patients. Meanwhile, several biotechnology companies are anticipated to have results on potential new vaccines. And companies manufacturing disinfecting and sanitizing products have largely benefited from the recent spike in demand. Hand sanitizers were growing in popularity even before the events of this year, however consumers around the world are now taking up more stringent preventive measures to control outbreaks of various diseases. Sanitizers can be an effective tool for disinfecting hands when not near washing facilities, as the high concentration of alcohol can also kill virus particles. And according to data published by Allied Market Research, the global hand sanitizer market size was valued at USD 919 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1,755 Million by 2023 all the while expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2017 to 2023. Mag One Products Inc. (OTC: MGPRF) (CSE: MDD), iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO), Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK), Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT)

While biotech companies report work on vaccines and possible treatments and medical device companies progress on patient monitoring, many others have been working on improving testing options. For example, back in April, Rutgers University researchers had received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose the virus, which is a new approach that could help expand testing options and reduce the risks of infection for healthcare workers. According to a report by the Associated Press, Andrew Brooks, who directs the Rutgers lab that developed the test, explained that the test "prevents health care professionals from having to actually be in the face of somebody that is symptomatic." The Rutgers lab can currently process 10,000 patient samples per day, according to Brooks. It is important to note that in the authorization letter to Rutgers, the FDA specified that the test should only be performed "in a health care setting under the supervision of a trained health care provider." As of right now, the FDA did not approve any tests for use at home, yet several companies have reported that such tests are being developed.

Mag One Products Inc. (OTC: MGPRF) (CSE: MDD) just announce breaking news that, "It has signed a Consulting agreement with MiAnna Consulting & Design Inc (MiAnna)

MiAnna will be leading and responsible for the for the following deliverables:

Rebrand Vera Clean products for the North American Market;

Lead and manage all logistics for the delivery, production and sales of all Vera Clean

products in North America ;

products in ; Lead and manage all regulatory requirements for the production, sale and distribution of

Vera Clean products in North America ;

Vera Clean products in ; additional services as may be mutually agreed by the Contractor and the Company in

writing.

The term of this Agreement shall be thirty- six months from the effective date (July 1, 2020) hereof with automatic annual renewal unless otherwise stated in writing 30 days prior to anniversary date. Unless the contracted tasks are completed and a mutually agreed upon termination is executed.

MiAnna will receive three million common shares of the Company issued in advance for the term of the contract.

The execution of the contract and engagement is subject to the completion of the MOPI's due diligence and signing of the Master Licensing / Distribution Agreement with Vera Clean Products."

About MiAnna Consulting and Design

MiAnna Consulting and Design provides marketing, rebranding, logistics, and other business related services. MiAnna has the expertise and experience to quickly step the Vera Clean product line through the various regulatory requirements in Canada and the US.

Tony Louie, President and CEO of Mag One, said the following: "We are excited to be working with MiAnna. We are confident in MiiAnna and its ability to successfully guide the plant based, eco-friendly Vera Clean product line through the regulatory requirements in Canada and the US. We want consumers to have access to safe and effective disinfectants and hand sanitizers in the fight against all the viral and bacterial agents that the Vera line addresses."

About Vera Clean - VERA produces safe, multi-purpose highly potent plant-based disinfectants, sanitizers, concentrates and other solution formulations with a unique paramagnetic efficacy that both cleans and starves bacteria from multiplying on surfaces

The Transformative Cleaning power of VERA products cleans soiled and dirty surfaces, including fabrics, through its deep penetrating cleansing action that dissolves and purges soiling and contaminants.

Effective cleaning with VERA products offers 99.9% of hygiene requirements and is most suited in quelling the transmutation of bacteria into superbugs that host viruses that have been increasingly occurring in today's world and environment https://www.veraclean.com.au/

On behalf of the Board, "Tony Louie", President & CEO, Mag One Products Inc.

About Mag One Products Inc. - Mag One Products Inc. is a technology, processing & production company. Mag One Products aims to be the most environmentally friendly & sustainable producer of Industrial Products. For further information or questions respecting the Company kindly contact the Company via email at: info@MagOneProducts.com. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.MagOneProducts.com or by viewing the Company's filings at www.sedar.com. "

iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) announced back in April this month the signing of two Master Services Agreements and a Memorandum of Understanding with the Infectious Disease Research Institute ("IDRI") in support of iBio's SARS-CoV-2 Virus-Like Particle ("VLP") vaccine development. Under the MSAs, IDRI will support pre-clinical development and provide clinical trial oversight, while iBio will provide process development and manufacturing services to IDRI, as needed. Additionally, the MoU calls for iBio and IDRI to establish a separate, additional agreement within the next 60 days if the Company opts to include one of IDRI's novel adjuvants in the vaccine development program ("IBIO-200"). The MSAs and the MoU integrate IDRI into iBio's collaboration with the Texas A&M University System to create a strong partnership that brings deep experience and advanced technologies and capabilities to the task of moving IBIO-200 into the clinic.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) announced earlier this month that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") has published data from the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, and its evaluation of the a Rapid Test distributed by the Company. A well-characterized panel of 30 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 antibody positive, and 80 SARS-CoV-2 antibody-negative samples collected prior to 2020 were tested in an independent validation study performed by the NCI. 96.7% and 100% sensitivity were estimated for IgG and IgM, respectively. 97.5% and 100% specificity were estimated for IgG and IgM, respectively. Furthermore, combined sensitivity and specificity were 100% and 97.5%, respectively.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced in April that it will continue to prioritize testing for hospital inpatients and critically ill patients around the country. "Our goal is to maintain the current 24-hour turnaround time for these patients," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "Nothing is more important than getting a timely result back to the medical personnel on the front lines making treatment decisions on a minute-to-minute basis." "Multiple types of hospitals, for-profit, not-for-profit, large health systems, individual hospitals, academic medical centers, and community hospitals have all reached out to get their results in a timely fashion. We have now tested almost 200,000 patients and will continue to grow our capacity from 20,000 tests/day to 35,000 tests/day within the next week. While prioritizing hospital patients, at the same time we will continue to strive to keep our current turnaround time for non-hospital patients at 2-3 days from the time we receive the specimen," said Dr. Cohen.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, announced back in May that it has selected its lead vaccine candidate and has contracted with KindredBio to manufacture bulk vaccine under cGMP to complement the manufacturing capacity of partner Emergent BioSolutions. Sean Tucker, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Vaxart. "In a phase 2 efficacy study that was recently published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases, we have demonstrated that our oral H1 flu tablet vaccine protected against influenza infection after just one dose. Based on these results, we believe our vaccines are ideal to protect against mucosal respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the "site") is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Mag One Products Inc. financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com expects compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com