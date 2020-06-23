Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses From Italy Inc. Signs Multi-Unit Development Deal for 100 Locations in Canada

The newly-signed agreement anticipates the opening of 100 franchises across Canada

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Kisses from Italy Inc. ("Kisses From Italy" or the "Company") (OTCQB:KITL) announced today, that following the recent opening of Kisses From Italy's European location, in Italy, and with its first Franchise Agreement for the state of California now complete, the Kisses from Italy restaurant group continues its expansion plans with the signing of a Multi-Unit Development Agreement for 100 locations in Canada.

The Agreement was signed with Canadian-based Demasar Management Inc. ("Demasar") which will be taking the lead role as the developer / operator of the Kisses From Italy brand in Canada. "We are excited to be working with Demasar on developing the Canadian market for our brand. We believe Demasar's background of restaurant development, and solid network of experienced professionals from various backgrounds, will significantly strengthen the team's efforts as we gear up for the next phase of our long-term growth strategy. Our teams perfectly blend together, since Demasar shares our passion and commitment for the brand, which continues to propel Kisses From Italy forward", commented Kisses From Italy's co-founder, co-CEO and CIO, Claudio Ferri.

"We believe there is a huge potential for a brand like Kisses From Italy to be established and scaled throughout Canada," said Michele Di Turi, also a co-founder, President and co-CEO of Kisses From Italy. "We are confident that Canada will play a pivotal position in the implementation and growth of our international distribution plan." In addition, Di Turi stated, "with the new deal in place for Canada, we expect to see the immediate development of Kisses From Italy restaurants across the country."

About KISSES FROM ITALY Inc.

KISSES FROM ITALY is a U.S. based restaurant chain operator, franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses From Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage and an array of other products. The Company currently operates four corporate owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. This was followed by three additional sites across the greater Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach area. The Company recently opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy, in October 2019. In September 2019, the Company's common stock was approved for trading by FINRA and in mid-October 2019 was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB under the symbol KITL.

Forward-Looking Statements

