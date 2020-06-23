Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of artificial intelligence in pharmacovigilance.

Emphasis on drug safety is the key factor for the rising demand for pharmacovigilance solutions. With the focus on drug safety regulations on improving the drug quality more and more, pharmaceutical industry players are now depending on pharmacovigilance solutions. However, at times, it gets difficult to access huge amounts of patient data, which becomes a major pain point for the companies in the pharmaceutical industry to execute a holistic digital vigilance on the data that is generated. By deploying data mining and taking EHRs into consideration, artificial intelligence in pharmacovigilance successfully provides improved healthcare assistance.

According to Quantzig's artificial intelligence experts, "Artificial intelligence in pharmacovigilance aims to promote and protect the health and well-being of patients and other healthcare consumers."

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmacovigilance

1: Improve drug safety

2: Reliable monitoring

3: Increase scalability

Artificial intelligence in pharmacovigilance helps in protecting patient privacy, thus helping in adhering to government policies. Regulatory compliance has always been a pain point for the pharmaceutical industry. With every geographic location, the regulatory compliances change, thus pharma companies invest almost half of their resources in following regulations rather can solely educating themselves in drug development and discovery. The adaptation of artificial intelligence in pharmacovigilance helps companies by providing a reliable monitoring solution.

