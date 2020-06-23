Sports content leader will collect and distribute detailed data for over 6,000 matches per season across the English Premier League, PL2, U18 Premier League, Scottish Premier League, EFL Sky Bet Championship, EFL Sky Bet League One, EFL Sky Bet League Two

Includes exclusive official data for broadcast, media, fantasy and official Player Market data for betting

Creation of innovative AI-driven 'FDC Data Labs' set to revolutionise fan, viewer, bettor and team insight and experiences

Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, and provider of opta data,?today announced it has been awarded exclusive official rights by Football DataCo to collect and distribute detailed event data for the major English and Scottish football leagues, including the English Premier League, to the world's media, fantasy, broadcast and professional teams.

The sports content innovator also secured the rights to distribute:

Official Player Tracking Data to rights-holding broadcasters, to provide deeper viewer insight into on- and off-the-ball action

AI-powered official Insight Data to broadcasters and media, producing never-before-seen patterns and understanding, developed via an innovative new partnership with Football DataCo and Second Spectrum to be known as FDC Labs; and

Official Player Market Data to licensed sportsbook and daily fantasy operators, to power pre-game and in-play betting on player statistics like shots, passes and tackles, which have quickly established a large following amongst bettors.

Stats Perform Chief Rights Officer, Alex Rice, commented: "Millions of English and Scottish football fans and bettors have enjoyed trusted media, broadcast, fantasy and betting experiences powered by Stats Perform's opta data for the past seven years. We are honoured that our investment in collecting and distributing the fastest, most accurate detailed event data with the utmost professionalism has again been recognised by Football Dataco, and are excited to use our trusted data as the foundation to drive even deeper connections to some of the world's greatest teams and players, through our FDC Data Labs partnership."

In addition to the highest standards of data quality and accuracy, maintaining consistency between the official data used to settle bets and the official event data seen on other channels and broadcasts has been identified as critical to deliver the most trusted experiences.

"Extending our partnership with Stats Perform was an obvious choice," said Adrian Ford, FDC General Manager. "The opta data brand is strong and the business has a deep understanding of football, vital factors for our Leagues who want the best and most trusted data. Stats Perform will build on these strong foundations and continue to drive innovation through our FDC Labs partnership, using data to tell new stories for fans who have an appetite for greater insight into the beautiful game."

The English and Scottish football official data rights form part of Stats Perform's official media and betting data portfolio,which also includes major football leagues like Spanish La Liga, French Ligue 1, MLS, Copa Libertadores and numerous other competitions.

Stats Perform's sports data?is part of a premium betting content portfolio that also includes live sports video streaming rights distributed to?licensed sportsbooks to create exceptional betting experiences online, on mobile and in retail premises.

About Stats Perform?

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.? The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software.

