Digital Product Engineering Company to Leverage European Business Leader's Global Cross-industry Experience for Strategy and Growth

GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in Digital Product Engineering, today announced that, effective immediately, Steve Pusey is appointed as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Pusey brings more than 35 years of experience working with both consumer and enterprise-facing technology companies around the globe. Prior to his work as board member and advisor, he served as Vodafone Group's Chief Technology Officer from 2006 to 2015, and on the board of Vodafone from 2009 to 2015. Mr. Pusey joined GlobalLogic's board of directors in 2015, where he oversaw the company's transformation into one of the top global digital engineering providers and helped architect the strategy that has led the company into a period of hyper-growth. His appointment as Chairman of the Board and subsequent work with the company's established team of strategists and leaders will usher GlobalLogic into its next phase of growth, global expansion, and maturation of its design, consulting, and digital engineering portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005229/en/

Tech luminary Steve Pusey is appointed GlobalLogic's Chairman of the Board. (Photo: Business Wire)

"GlobalLogic's track record speaks for itself. We've grown our business in a deliberate manner through understanding and servicing our customers' growing digital transformation needs," said Shashank Samant, CEO, GlobalLogic. "Having Steve take the helm as Chairman opens an incredible opportunity to move our company through the next evolutionary stage. He brings a wealth of operational experience along with an influential global network that will complement the work we've already done, which sets us up for a very bright future. We're honored to have the opportunity to work with him."

As CTO of Vodafone, Mr. Pusey was responsible for a broad charter including procurement, the network, IT, and global development and support operations. He notably represented the company during its critical partnership engagement with Verizon Wireless. Prior to that role, he held numerous leadership positions in Nortel Networks, where he ultimately served as the company's EMEA President. His guidance and leadership have also been extended to the mobile network operators' leading organization, GSMA, as well as other various tech innovators including Accedian, Centrica, FireEye Inc., and Telatrix Inc.

"I am always excited to engage with companies that play a transformative role for their customers, which often leads to growth and success," said Mr. Pusey. "GlobalLogic's trajectory to date has exhibited just that. The company's reputation is strong in its target markets. Its suite of talent is intelligently diversified with both vision- and execution-oriented teams. I'm looking forward to working with the strong executive team to help them identify transformative opportunities that will result in the next wave of success."

