A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of their latest data governance engagement

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005341/en/

In this digital age, the protection of sensitive data is one of the major concerns of all the large, medium, and small-scale e-commerce industry players. Companies are adopting sound data governance programs, which use strategies and technologies to facilitate business data compliance with regulations and corporate rules. Such strategies are backed by effective data governance best practices, which hold the key to curtail risks as well as to secure data value.

Having a robust data governance framework is much needed for various reasons primarily it gives a business the flexibility to serve the ever-growing needs of the rapidly growing e-commerce industry. Request a FREE proposal today to know more about our services.

Engagement Overview

The e-commerce industry client wanted to establish hierarchical master data, which would unify multiple data sources, such as performance and other business aspects related data. The client wanted to analyze the master data on a continuous basis to track shopping behavior and customer affinity for the e-commerce business sites to outline their business plan. The client was looking forward to leveraging Quantzig's data governance solutions to identify pointers to enhance traffic and campaign performance.

Are you facing a similar problem and looking for a data governance strategy? We've got you covered! Contact us today.

"A scalable, dynamic data governance framework for the e-commerce industry can help in addressing requirements associated with keeping up with industry trends," says a data governance engagement expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Quantzig's data governance experts adopted a data-driven approach to create a centralized data inventory for this e-commerce industry player, which categorized data. This resulted in fostering data integrity which is much required in the e-commerce industry. The data was analyzed by Quantzig's data governance experts to determine performance pointers for this e-commerce industry player and tracked customer's online shopping frequency. It enabled the client to determine traffic flow and, thereby, outline their online business strategy accordingly.

Request a free demo to gain comprehensive insights into our data governance capabilities.

Quantzig's data governance solutions helped the client:

Determine traffic flow

Build a robust online business strategy

Deploying a data governance framework can help you gain a front-line advantage in today's complex e-commerce business scenario. Request for more information to deploy a data governance framework.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision-making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005341/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us