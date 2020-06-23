VIP-Media: Join Pam Christian In Navigating The New Normal

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / To say we were blindsided by the events of March 2020 and the months that followed would be an understatement. Yet, despite the confusion, economic hardship, and fear, mindset coach and motivational speaker Pam Christian says that society is on track to prevail. How, you ask? We will prevail, Pam says, "because an unrelenting pursuit of survival is inherently human; the pandemic will force us to adapt - as humans have done since the dawn of time - and better ourselves in ways that no one would even fathom".

For some, the pandemic ushered a welcome break from the grind, quality time with family and the ability to work from home. For others, the ensuing spike in unemployment and catastrophic economic fallout stoked an unwelcome, deep sense of fear and uncertainty. Many Americans wondered how they would pay their bills or feed their children. But no matter how the pandemic effected you, Pam says, the "world of tomorrow will pose new and unknown challenges, making adaptation a requisite skill for survival. Many facets of our lives will not be the same for the foreseeable future, including gatherings, graduations, public parks and hiking trails, beaches, museums, restaurants, stores and so much more".

But Pam points out that each of us has the power to determine how the "reopening of the world" goes - and it is up to us as a society to ensure that it goes as well as possible. Just as we have relied on our collective resiliency, adaptability, support, commitment, compassion, inclusivity, power, sense of connection, humility, love, tenacity and courage to get through the pandemic, we have to draw on these qualities to redefine our future. This isn't to say that the pandemic revealed our best selves. We certainly saw the downside of humanity as well - with fear, anger, negativity, skepticism, and sadness popping up. But today, Pam says, "we must choose to focus on the good - and the possibilities that such good can engender"

"Keeping an open mind and leaning in is the way to optimize your post-quarantine life", Pam says, and successfully doing that starts with the following tips and tools.

1. Mindset is everything: Are your thoughts building you up or breaking you down? Pay attention to your inner dialogue, notice when your inner saboteur appears and let that go so the leader within can appear. Affirmations are a great way to encourage this shift.

2. Where attention goes, energy flows: What are you focused on? More to the point, what are you attracting? If you like what is appearing in your life, keep going. If not, take a step back and reassess. For example, if you focus on what you don't have - the relationship you so badly want, the job you can't seem to get, etc. - you will get more of that. If you focus on all the good (no matter how big or small) in your life, you will get more of that!

3. Health matters: How we feel is critical to our overall well-being. Take care of your physical health but also be sure to nourish your mind and spirit. Each of these three components brings equal weight to bear on your wellness and success.

4. Move: Energy is everything, and movement is one way to get it out of stagnation and into a flow state! When you lead a sedentary life, you are not giving your body the chance to cultivate the energetic flow that will create a higher vibration. It doesn't take much - a walk, light stretching, beginner's yoga, weight lifting - just get started!

5. Go inward: Get to know yourself - what you like, what you don't like, what you want to release, what you want to add and so on. This allows you to clear the energy and really focus on what works for you (and what doesn't), which allows you to become more centered and grounded in who you truly are and what you truly want from life! If you spend all of your time partying, shopping, watching Netflix and overeating, you are just distracting yourself, and it will definitely come back to bite you at some point. So do the introspective work now, and start living your most authentic life.

6. Believe the universe is conspiring in your favor: If you question everything that happens in your life (whether it is good or bad), you are questioning your journey. When you trust that there is something bigger out there guiding you, you can confidently walk your path with the knowledge that the universe is looking out for you. Have faith!

7. Practice self-care and self-love: It begins and ends with taking care of yourself and loving yourself. Without that, nothing else matters. We have been taught it's better to focus on what's wrong with ourselves rather than what's right. But when we do that, we can't love ourselves. Change that pattern by mindfully doing things you enjoy. When you do, you will experience an altered state - a happier state. That happier state allows you to start loving yourself, it helps you to focus on what's right and it encourages you to embrace your authentic self.

8. Pace yourself: The journey is yours, so stay on your path and keep your own pace. Don't worry about where anyone else is on his path. Did your best friend get ahead of the curve and buy when the stock market was down only to triple his investment? Did that guy from your fraternity launch a successful YouTube channel advocating for social justice? Good for them! None of that means you aren't doing exactly what you are meant to do. Don't succumb to societal pressures that suggest you are "less than" when you don't follow them. You are right where you need to be.

Regardless of where you are in the reintegration process or in life in general, these tips, Pam says, exemplify the same adjust-and-pivot mentality that allows people to succeed in challenging situations. Each one invites you to reevaluate what you may have taken for granted and emerge from the process a stronger, more authentic person. Take them all on as a challenge, or break them down into bite-size pieces and tackle two or three at a time. Even just one step, Pam says, can be the beginning of something bigger. So take a leap of faith, be consistent, have patience, and watch as something even better unfolds in front of your eyes!

To visit Pam Christian's official instagram, click here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

202-539-7664

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594913/Join-Pam-Christian-In-Navigating-The-New-Normal