A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of their latest predictive maintenance engagement

Predictive maintenance is a condition-based maintenance that monitors the condition of assets by making use of sensor-deployed devices. These sensor-deployed devices mainly focus on supplying data in real-time, which is used in predicting when the asset will require maintenance. Predictive maintenance also helps in preventing equipment failure. The client, a European conveyor belt manufacturer, wanted to leverage predictive maintenance to make sense of the large volumes of data it received from their conveyor belt sensors.

Engagement Overview

The client, a European conveyor belt manufacturer and servicing provider, wanted to switch from reactive maintenance to predictive maintenance to curtail risks and identify problems before they occur. This conveyor belt manufacturer wanted to collaborate with Quantzig to leverage its expertise in analyzing huge data sets which were received from the devices with sensors to gain actionable insights to schedule maintenance on a prior note.

"The first step in practicing predictive maintenance is establishing baselines. You need to monitor assets' conditional baselines and collect data before installing sensors." says a predictive maintenance expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Quantzig's experts harnessed data from every possible sensor and created time-series modeling combined with machine learning. Furthermore, the predictive maintenance experts also used Fourier and Support vector machine algorithms for the transformation of sensor data followed by a predictive analysis to generate maintenance alerts and recommendations.

Quantzig's predictive maintenance solutions helped the client:

Ensure a better maintenance management

Reduce maintenance issues

Improve the life of assets by an average of 4 years

