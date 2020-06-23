With effect from June 24, 2020, the unit rights in Xintela AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 06, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: XINT UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014555371 Order book ID: 198717 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 24, 2020, the paid subscription units in Xintela AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: XINT BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014555389 Order book ID: 198718 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB