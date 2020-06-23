DealFlow Events: The SPAC Conference to Address Increasing Investment Interest and Changing Market Dynamics

Investors, bankers, and deal sponsors will converge in New York on February 11

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / SPAC deal activity continues to hit historic highs, with over one-third of all 2021 IPOs categorized as special purpose acquisition companies. As more new SPACs hit the public offering market, and more private companies opt to merge with SPACs, interest in this capital-raising technique has skyrocketed.

DealFlow Events announced that it will host The SPAC Conference 2021, its annual gathering of finance experts who come together each year for this highly anticipated event in New York City on February 11.

The SPAC Conference is the hot-ticket event where professionals come to learn from and network with the best of the best in this specialized investment sector.

Since 2008, The SPAC Conference has been the gathering place for investors, advisors, legal experts and other finance professionals who traverse the risks and leverage the potentially massive opportunities that SPACs provide. Attendees called last year's event, "The best SPAC Conference that's ever been held."

With rising interest in special purpose acquisition companies, The SPAC Conference 2021 is shaping up to be the largest event ever, featuring unique networking opportunities and an agenda that covers the topics market participants care about most. These are just some of the panel discussions and expert presentations in development for the event:

SPAC Market Outlook Through 2021

Experts prognosticate on the year ahead

Why SPACs Have Continued to Thrive in a Choppy Public Market

Analysis of why investors view SPACs as "investing ahead" of current market trends

Anatomy of a SPAC Deal

What investors new to SPACs should know about the basics of deal structure

Legal & Accounting Trends

Comprehensive presentations featuring in-depth discussion of legal and accounting issues

Hedge Funds as SPAC Sponsors

Understanding the move hedge funds are making from SPAC investors to SPAC sponsors

Changes to SPAC Structure Resulting from COVID-19

The latest tweaks to SPACs including extended deadlines, ditching warrants, and other changes

Popular Private Company Targets

Trends on SPAC mergers in tech, healthcare, cannabis, and other sectors

Best Practices for Investor Communications

The latest tactics to keep investors updated on transaction progress

The Pros & Cons Private Companies Should Consider When Contemplating a SPAC

A rundown of reasons companies should - or shouldn't - pursue a SPAC combination

Analysis of IPOs

Overview of the latest IPOs and a look at how SPACs perform in the registered offerings market

Serial Sponsor Roundtable

A discussion with the industry's most active deal sponsors

Deals that Performed (and Deals that Didn't)

Comprehensive analysis and explanation of recent deals that have performed, and those that have not

Insuring SPAC Deals

Discussion of insurance products designed to protect SPAC investments

Early Registration is now open to attendees. For those new to this event, just ask around. Colleagues will tell you, as they repeatedly tell us, that attending The SPAC Conference is a powerful educational and networking opportunity that reaps benefits all year. For questions about attending the conference call (516) 876-8006.

About DealFlow Events:

"Just ask around." It's the most powerful pitch anyone can make in business. If you're new to DealFlow Events, just ask around. Over 20,000 people have participated in our events so chances are pretty good that you'll know someone who knows us. In 2003, the DealFlow team began providing independent research for finance professionals. We've been the publisher of popular newsletters, investment databases, and research reports. As history has proven, we've been first to uncover and analyze many important investment and healthcare trends, pairing our information products with highly regarded events. Today we're focused on bringing these events to professionals seeking exclusive networking, education and business development opportunities.

