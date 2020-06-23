The "UK Haircare Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK haircare sector is led by the shampoo category in both value and volume terms in 2019. Furthermore, the shampoo category is forecast to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2019-2024. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel in distribution of haircare products in the country. Procter Gamble, L'Oreal S.A. and Unilever are the leading companies in the UK haircare sector. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector. Older consumers (55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of haircare products in the country.

This report on the Haircare sector in the UK provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

What else is contained?

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for conditioner, hair colorants, hair loss treatments, perms relaxers, salon hair care, shampoo and styling agents with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024

Leading players: Market share of companies and private labels in 2019

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health beauty stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold.



Scope

The per capita consumption of haircare was higher in the UK compared to the both regional and global levels in 2019

The demand for premium products in the haircare sector remains unchanged

The per capita consumption of shampoo products was higher than other haircare categories in 2019

Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the UK haircare sector

Private labels are growing at a higher CAGR than brands in the UK haircare sector

Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the UK haircare sector

Shampoo is the leading category across the top 10 cities in the UK

Consumption of haircare products is higher among women compared to men in the UK

Key Topics Covered:

Report scope

Executive summary

Part 1: Market Environment

Value and volume share of the UK in the global and Western European markets

Growth analysis of the UK compared to other leading countries in the Western Europe market

PCC and PCE of the UK compared to global and Western Europe market

Part 2: Sector Deep Dive

The UK haircare sector snapshot

Market size analysis

Demand for premium products

Cross category comparison value growth analysis and category winners and losers

Cross category comparison volume growth analysis and category winners and losers

Part 3: Category Deep Dive

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Market size analysis category: conditioner

Market size analysis category: hair colorants

Market size analysis category: hair loss treatments

Market size analysis category: perms relaxers

Market size analysis category: salon haircare

Market size analysis category: shampoo

Market size analysis category: styling agents

Part 4: Distribution Analysis

Channel share analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading companies value share

Brand share analysis of top five companies

Brand share analysis of top five companies by category

Private label share analysis by category

Growth of private labels compared to branded products

Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category

Part 6: Packaging Analysis

Pack material growth analysis

Pack type growth analysis

Closure type growth analysis

Primary outer type growth analysis

Part 7: City Deep Dive

Market size analysis of top ten cities

Market size analysis of top ten cities by category

Leading cities' contribution to volume growth

Part 8: Consumergraphics

Demographic analysis

Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP growth and inflation

Population growth

Labor market trend

Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends

The UK risk index (GCRI) 2019

The UK risk analysis compared to global and Western European markets

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Procter Gamble

Coty Inc.

Unilever

L'Oreal S.A.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Kao

Dcs Europe Plc

Lornamead Inc

Combe Incorporated

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Toni Guy International

John Paul Mitchell Systems.

PZ Cussons

