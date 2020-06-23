The "UK Haircare Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK haircare sector is led by the shampoo category in both value and volume terms in 2019. Furthermore, the shampoo category is forecast to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2019-2024. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel in distribution of haircare products in the country. Procter Gamble, L'Oreal S.A. and Unilever are the leading companies in the UK haircare sector. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector. Older consumers (55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of haircare products in the country.
This report on the Haircare sector in the UK provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.
What else is contained?
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for conditioner, hair colorants, hair loss treatments, perms relaxers, salon hair care, shampoo and styling agents with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024
- Leading players: Market share of companies and private labels in 2019
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health beauty stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold.
Scope
- The per capita consumption of haircare was higher in the UK compared to the both regional and global levels in 2019
- The demand for premium products in the haircare sector remains unchanged
- The per capita consumption of shampoo products was higher than other haircare categories in 2019
- Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the UK haircare sector
- Private labels are growing at a higher CAGR than brands in the UK haircare sector
- Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the UK haircare sector
- Shampoo is the leading category across the top 10 cities in the UK
- Consumption of haircare products is higher among women compared to men in the UK
Key Topics Covered:
Report scope
Executive summary
Part 1: Market Environment
- Value and volume share of the UK in the global and Western European markets
- Growth analysis of the UK compared to other leading countries in the Western Europe market
- PCC and PCE of the UK compared to global and Western Europe market
Part 2: Sector Deep Dive
- The UK haircare sector snapshot
- Market size analysis
- Demand for premium products
- Cross category comparison value growth analysis and category winners and losers
- Cross category comparison volume growth analysis and category winners and losers
Part 3: Category Deep Dive
- Per capita consumption analysis by category
- Market size analysis category: conditioner
- Market size analysis category: hair colorants
- Market size analysis category: hair loss treatments
- Market size analysis category: perms relaxers
- Market size analysis category: salon haircare
- Market size analysis category: shampoo
- Market size analysis category: styling agents
Part 4: Distribution Analysis
- Channel share analysis
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading companies value share
- Brand share analysis of top five companies
- Brand share analysis of top five companies by category
- Private label share analysis by category
- Growth of private labels compared to branded products
- Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category
Part 6: Packaging Analysis
- Pack material growth analysis
- Pack type growth analysis
- Closure type growth analysis
- Primary outer type growth analysis
Part 7: City Deep Dive
- Market size analysis of top ten cities
- Market size analysis of top ten cities by category
- Leading cities' contribution to volume growth
Part 8: Consumergraphics
- Demographic analysis
Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP growth and inflation
- Population growth
- Labor market trend
- Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends
- The UK risk index (GCRI) 2019
- The UK risk analysis compared to global and Western European markets
- Methodology
- Definitions
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Procter Gamble
- Coty Inc.
- Unilever
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Kao
- Dcs Europe Plc
- Lornamead Inc
- Combe Incorporated
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Toni Guy International
- John Paul Mitchell Systems.
- PZ Cussons
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a00nrl
