Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2020) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FRA: 1XNA) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") announces that it has entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with RISE Research Institutes of Sweden ("RISE"), a pioneering research institute in the field of printed electronics, with over 20 years of developments in printed electronic displays for a wide range of end applications. The license agreement covers RISE's intellectual property rights for printed electrochromic displays and related inks. The deal is designed to complement and further expand Ynvisible's product offering and build its position as a leading commercial supplier of low-power high volume producible printed electrochromic (EC) display solutions for everyday smart objects and Internet-of-Things applications.

Ynvisible aims to converge RISE technology with its own proprietary technologies, products, and services offering. With the license agreement and its proven high-volume production capability in Linköping Sweden, the Company is now also a go-to-market partner for RISE. The research institute's clients can work with Ynvisible to bring their printed electronics, and especially the electrochromic display related developments, into high volume production for commercial uses.

"This agreement strengthens our collaboration with RISE and allows us to introduce their inventions into our extensive product and services offering. We see RISE's inventions enhancing our position particularly in client applications where printed electrochromics is intended to replace more conventional segmented-displays like LCDs," said Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO, Ynvisible. "With collaborations like this, we are able to accelerate the expansion of our product offering according to our strategic objectives, and to tap into business opportunities emerging from the rich Swedish eco-system in printed electronics."

"The field of organic electronics has evolved over the years, from the early concepts of paper displays and all-green electronic and iontronic components", said Duncan Platt, Unit Manager at RISE Printed Electronics. "Electrochromics is one of the key technologies for us and we believe Ynvisible is well positioned to take this technology to market."

The license agreement combined with the co-operation between RISE and Ynvisible is the latest strategic move from Ynvisible in a series of consistent steps to offer its diverse customer base easy access to market leading electrochromic display technologies.

Previous evolutionary steps announced by the Company have included:

On May 29, 2018, announced the opening of its Electrochromic Inks Commercialization facility in Freiburg, Germany.

On September 13, 2018, announced the opening of its Customer Solutions center in Almada, Portugal.

On January 18, 2019, announced a co-operation agreement in electrochromics with Europe's biggest research institute Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft.

On August 21, 2019, announced the acquisition of Consensum AB of Linköping, Sweden, now Ynvisible Production AB, and integration of printed electronics roll-to-roll production capability into Ynvisible.

On March 26, 2020, announced a collaboration with NxtGen Nano, Inc. DBA NXN Licensing to expand the range of colors for electrochromic inks.

On May 19, 2020, announced the acquisition of the printed electrochromic displays business of Rdot AB of Gothenburg Sweden. Rdot's printed displays business is based on technologies from RISE.

Ynvisible is building the capability to offer solutions based on printed electrochromic technologies. Today, Ynvisible offers a full palette of value-adding services that help clients get started with printed electrochromics. Its products and services offering includes display kits, ink kit, design services, prototyping and tailored R&D services, training and ideation workshops, production of displays and printed electronic systems from small batch runs to high volume production, and technology transfer services.

To learn more about recent events and other highlights from 2019 and 2020 to date, please watch the recording of Ynvisible's "Making Things Alive" Investor Webinar from June 9, 2020, which is available on Youtube: https://youtu.be/D9qPDKbO0Oo

About RISE Research Institutes of Sweden

RISE is Sweden's research institute and innovation partner and one of the largest independent institutes in Europe. Through its international collaboration programmes with industry, academia and the public sector, RISE ensures the competitiveness of the Swedish business community on an international level and contributes to a sustainable society. Its 2,800 employees engage in and support all types of innovation processes. RISE offers unique expertise and over 100 testbeds and demonstration environments for future-proof technologies, products and services.

The Printed Electronics business unit at RISE operates the Printed Electronics Arena, an innovation cluster and testbed for printed, flexible, hybrid- and organic electronics. PEA is an arena for innovation where RISE collaborates tightly with Linköping University and the highly renowned Laboratory of Organic Electronics. With access to fully equipped cleanrooms, the Swedish Research Laboratory for Organic Electronics and the machinery at PEA the PE-team at RISE can move from molecule synthesis in the chemistry labs to high-speed printing and into systems assembly/integration with chipmounting for rapid prototyping and development work.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.

Ynvisible Production AB is a contract manufacturer of printed electronics and hybrid systems. Ynvisible Production is located in Sweden in the city of Linköping and with active collaborations with partners in the neighboring city Norrköping. The Twin-city region has been a leading hub in printed and paper-based electronics for over 25 years. Linköping Universitet and applied research institute RISE have a long history of research and development in printable electrochromics dating back to the 1980's.

www.ynvisible.com

For additional information regarding Ynvisible Interactive and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at ynvisible.com

For additional information regarding RISE, please visit the Company's website at ri.se

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jani-Mikael Kuusisto"

CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

