Cochrane is delighted to announce the signing of a new contract with John Wiley Sons, Ltd. (NYSE:JWA) (NYSE:JWB), to publish the Cochrane Library for the next 10 years from January 2021. The agreement guarantees major investment into future development of the Library to sustain Cochrane as the world's pre-eminent collection of high-quality evidence to inform global healthcare decision making.

"Cochrane's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Wilson, warmly welcomed today's announcement: "The Cochrane Library is central to Cochrane's mission of producing and making available to the world high-quality, relevant, accessible systematic reviews and other evidence synthesis. Traffic to the Library has greatly increased over the past seven years as we have made it accessible in 12 languages and we have built a publishing platform that will enable us to deliver new journals, new databases and new features that will help us meet that mission as never before. We are confident we have a strong strategic partner with whom to work on the longer-term publishing challenges and opportunities."

Cochrane's current publishing contract with Wiley ends on 31st December 2020. Following a competitive tender process beginning in May 2019 that attracted bids from numerous publishers, Wiley was selected due to its commitment to product development and innovation; a strategic vision meeting the needs of users of Cochrane's evidence; and, support for the organization's multi-lingual strategy, thus increasing the accessibility of its evidence globally.

The agreement also secures a strong financial framework to support Cochrane's organizational ambitions in the next decade, including its Open Access aspirations. Currently, more than 3.6 billion people have free one-click access to the Cochrane Library, with nearly 70% of all 8,300 Cochrane Reviews and all 2,400 Review protocols available to everyone across the world.

"Cochrane is the world-leading provider of medical evidence to support clinical effectiveness," said Jay Flynn, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Research at Wiley. "We are confident this new agreement provides a strong framework within which to sustain Cochrane's success and advance its future growth."

Karla Soares-Weiser, Cochrane's Editor in Chief, said: "The Cochrane Library is pivotal in delivering Cochrane's mission of producing high-quality, relevant, up-to-date systematic reviews and other synthesized research evidence to inform health decision making. Future publication and dissemination of our content are key to meeting Cochrane's strategic goals and the long-term financial health of our global organization."

To find out more about Cochrane and our health evidence visit: www.cochrane.org, the Cochrane Library or Cochrane Library in Spanish.

About Cochrane (www.cochrane.org)

Cochrane exists so that health decisions get better. It is a not-for-profit organization with 11,000 members and 70,000 supporters from over 130 countries working together to produce credible, accessible health information that is free from commercial sponsorship and other conflicts of interest. Our volunteers and contributors are researchers, health professionals, patients, carers and people passionate about improving health outcomes for everyone, everywhere.

About Cochrane Reviews

Cochrane Reviews are systematic reviews of primary research in human health care and health policy and are internationally recognized as the highest standard in evidence-based health care. Cochrane Systematic Reviews investigate the effects of interventions for disease prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation. They also assess the accuracy of a diagnostic test for a given condition in a specific patient group and setting.

About the Cochrane Library (www.cochranelibrary.com)

The Cochrane Library contains six databases, including the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, the leading journal and database for systematic reviews in health care; the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (CENTRAL), a concentrated source of published reports of over 1.3 million randomized and quasi-randomized controlled trials; Cochrane Clinical Answers, clinically-focused to inform point-of-care decision making; other dissemination products (including Special Collections, podcasts and a Journal Club); and users of the Cochrane Library are also able to search content in external relevant healthcare databases.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

