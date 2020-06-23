Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Partners with Visma to Help Businesses Simplify and Accelerate Financial Close Processes

DALLAS TX and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced a technology partnership with Visma to help companies simplify and accelerate financial close processes. As part of this partnership, Trintech has created a pre-built, Visma.net-certified connector for its Adra Balancer and Adra Matcher solutions, allowing companies to reduce the cost and time associated with data integration between the solutions.

Trintech's pre-built, Visma.net-certified connector automatically retrieves the data required in the reconciliation and close process, removing the manual processing requirements, and reducing the dependency on internal IT organizations. The connector leverages the Visma.net APIs to obtain open accounts, limits the request to specific accounts, and retrieves GL balance or transactions for integration with Adra Balancer. With this integration, organizations will remove ongoing support and custom code costs - increasing the organizations' ROI.

"With this partnership, businesses leveraging Visma.net can seamlessly integrate with Adra Balancer and Matcher to reduce the cost, time and risk of data integration between the two solutions," said Lars Owe Nyland, Managing Director, Europe at Trintech. "Together, we can help finance and accounting teams achieve shorter close cycles and better controls, enabling them to focus their time and effort on driving the strategic directions of their organizations."

Trintech's pre-built, Visma.net-certified connector is currently available for Adra Balancer, with availability for Adra Matcher to follow shortly. Businesses interested in the Adra Suite or Visma.net solution can request more information at www.trintech.com/adra/schedule-a-demo.

About Adra by Trintech

Deployed by over 1,800 companies across the globe, the Adra Suite provides cloud-based, financial close and reconciliation solutions for companies looking to quickly increase the efficiency, control and visibility for all key areas of the financial close process including: balance sheet reconciliations (Adra Balancer), transaction matching (Adra Matcher), financial task management and controls (Adra Task Manager), and reporting (Adra Analytics).

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Kim

Vested

617-898-8155

trintech@fullyvested.com

SOURCE: Trintech Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594752/Trintech-Partners-with-Visma-to-Help-Businesses-Simplify-and-Accelerate-Financial-Close-Processes