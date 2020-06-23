Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Regenerative medicine is currently the hive of innovation in modern science with far-reaching benefits for big pharma, healthcare systems, and patient outcomes. The rapid pace of development is expected in the US regenerative medicine market over the next decade. Some of the key factors fueling demand include the increasing investments in R&D activities and the rising incidence of chronic diseases in the country. Leading vendors have enhanced their R&D investments to develop innovative medical therapies, which is driving the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, M&A and strategic alliances among vendors will have a significant impact on the overall market growth and innovation. Nevertheless, the actual delivery of regenerative medicines has proven to be rather challenging with several roadblocks to commercially viable therapies that are capable of catering to unmet clinical needs.

Experts at Infiniti Research outline some of the most relevant and pressing manufacturing challenges in regenerative medicine products:

Manufacturing expense: Cell therapy manufacturing processes are generally highly expensive. Scaling up from limited laboratory facilities to automated systems for bulk production will largely be based on cost, therefore impeccable financial and time planning become vital.

Design quality: In the case of automation, robots manually reproduce the existing inefficient manual processes due to which the products are often based on obsolete technologies. As a result, the manufacture of regenerative medicines sometimes misses the opportunity to improve their quality by innovating process design.

Biomaterials challenges: Challenges relating to biomaterials are mostly concerned with their selection than the manufacturing process. The trends in material selection will eventually have a major impact on the manufacturing process.

Supply chain challenges: The clinical supply chains required to deliver regenerative medicines therapies are arguably the most complex the industry has seen so far, even more so than for biologic medicine.

