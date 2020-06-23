Raymond Chandonnet Joins Neocova as Chief Revenue Officer

Leadership Hire Supports Banking Technology Company's Commitment to Delivering Best-in-Class AI, Data Analytics and Core Banking Solutions

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Neocova, the St. Louis-based technology provider dedicated to serving community banks and credit unions, today announced that highly respected banking executive Raymond Chandonnet has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

In his new role, Chandonnet will be responsible for driving Neocova's go-to-market strategy, as well as aligning all revenue-related functions for the company, including business development, sales, pricing, product delivery and revenue management. Chandonnet will also provide assistance to the company on corporate development initiatives.

Until recently, Chandonnet was Head of the Financial and Technology Strategy practice at Hovde Group, an investment bank that focuses on community and regional banks. Prior to that, Chandonnet founded an advisory business that worked with early-stage technology companies focused on community banks and credit unions. Chandonnet has also served as Head of Bank Strategy for Sandler O'Neill, J.P. Morgan, Lehman Brothers, First Union Capital Markets and FHLBank Boston. Chandonnet began his banking career designing enterprise technology for a community bank in the Boston area.

"Ray is a one-of-a-kind talent within the community banking sector. I'm thrilled that he joined our team and shares our commitment to strengthening communities by bolstering the local financial institutions that serve them," said Neocova's Co-founder and CEO, Sultan Meghji.

Matt Beecher, Neocova's COO added, "Ray's financial strategy acumen and understanding of how bank technology fits into the ability of banks to improve their performance will be invaluable to us as we deepen our customer relationships."

"I'm excited to be joining Neocova at a critical juncture for both the company and community-based financial institutions," Chandonnet said. "As a bank strategist, I've come to understand that dramatically improving technology and innovation are two of the most critical drivers of success in the industry. Nobody is better positioned or more committed than Neocova to help institutions make the bold changes needed during this exciting window of opportunity."

About Neocova

Neocova is a fast-growing, St. Louis-based financial technology firm with operations in New York. The company offers artificial intelligence, analytics and other cloud-based systems that enable financial institutions to operate more efficiently, effectively and securely by removing the stresses of managing complex systems and complicated contracts. More information is available at https://neocova.com/.

Media Contact:

Michelle Mead

Caliber Corporate Advisers

888.550.6385 ext.7

michelle@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Neocova

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594822/Raymond-Chandonnet-Joins-Neocova-as-Chief-Revenue-Officer